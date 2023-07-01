Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is ‘a sex bully’ who preys on other men

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey got a thrill as he attacked other men and escalated his behavior from tactful advances to hostile stroking and worse, a prosecutor told jurors Friday during the assault trial Spacey’s sex in London.

Spacey is “a man who doesn’t respect boundaries or personal space, a man who seemingly takes pleasure in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable as a bully. sex,” prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her opening statement.

“His favorite method of aggression, it seems, is to aggressively grab other men in the crotch.”

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men and allegations dating from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at the Old Vic Theater in London. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The stakes for the American actor are high. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could allow a career return.

Defense attorney Patrick Gibbs said Spacey denied all allegations of non-consensual activity and told jurors to ask themselves as they listened to the evidence if anything happened when he was with the men .

He suggested the alleged victims had other motives and said Spacey left himself open to opportunists when he came out as gay in 2020.

“What’s been reimagined with a sinister twist?” said Gibbs. “What was made up or misrepresented and why and when because all of these allegations happened a long time ago.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of actor Kevin Spacey, centre, in the dock as he listens to Christine Agnew KC, right, at Southwark Crown Court, London on Friday June 30, 2023.

He said jurors would hear truths, half-truths, deliberate exaggerations and “a lot of damned lies”.

Spacey, wearing glasses and dressed in a light gray suit, white shirt and gold tie, leaned forward from behind a window in the dock, listening intently to his lawyer giving a brief rundown of the case. Gibbs will deliver a longer opening statement after the prosecution completes its case.

The actor was artistic director of the Old Vic Theater from 2003 to 2015. The four men who accused Spacey of sexual assault, now in their 30s or 40s, did not know each other, but all “had the misfortune to attract his attention. , says Agnew.

A victim said he was often groped against his will by Spacey in the early 2000s, culminating in a day when he was driving and the actor, who had been drinking, grabbed his private parts so hard that he stabbed him. gasped and he nearly fled. road. He told Spacey never to do that again.

Spacey “laughed and commented that his anger just turned him on,” Agnew said.

Spacey squinted and pursed his lips as Agnew spoke, occasionally taking notes with a pencil on the pages of a large black binder he brought to court.

During a police interview last year, Spacey said he was “disconcerted and deeply hurt” by these allegations from someone he considered a friend. He said the events had been re-imagined as lies.

Agnew said Spacey seemed confident that men wouldn’t tell anyone that a celebrity’s word would be more believable than someone who wasn’t famous.

“None of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey (…) in a sexual way, but he didn’t seem to have cared much about their feelings,” the prosecutor said.

“He did what he wanted to do for his own personal sexual gratification.”

Another man who said Spacey groped him at a charity event in 2005 only told a friend until he spoke to police in 2017.

In his statement to police, Spacey said he did nothing without her consent.

“Kevin Spacey…was a star, a golden boy as he said he was,” Agnew said of the man.

“He wasn’t sure he would be believed, and even if he had been, he didn’t think he would receive support.”

In his statement to police, Spacey said he did nothing without her consent. He said it was “entirely possible and even likely” that he made a “clumsy pass” but denied grabbing anyone’s crotch. He suggested that some of the men were looking for financial gain.

An aspiring actor who said he contacted Spacey for career advice found himself in his London flat drinking beer and smoking marijuana in 2008. He either fell asleep or passed out on the couch and when he woke up, Spacey was giving him oral sex. said Agnew.

The man, who was in his early 20s, said Spacey told him not to tell anyone what happened and not to mention he had been at Spacey’s apartment. The man said he was in shock when Spacey held the door open for him to leave, and then walked to a bus stop where he sat down and cried.

The charges allege the acts were not consensual and Spacey did not "reasonably believe" the men consented.

He decided to speak to police in 2017 after reading allegations against Spacey in the United States, Agnew said.

Spacey’s career was derailed when sexual misconduct allegations against him erupted as the #MeToo movement exploded.

He was written off Netflix’s political thriller Card castle, where he played the title character Frank Underwood, a ruthless and corrupt congressman who becomes president. It was cut from the finished film All the money in the worldthe scenes being redone with Christopher Plummer.

A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, will decide his fate at the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, where he is identified by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler. The actor, who has homes in London and the United States, is out on bail.

Spacey became one of the most famous actors of his generation in the 1990s, starring in films such as Glengarry Glen Ross And LA Confidential.

He has won several top acting awards for theatre, screen and television. He won an Oscar for supporting actor in The usual suspects in 1995 and Oscar for Best Actor for the 1999 film american beauty.

Spacey is free on bail. He has homes in London and the United States.

Spacey recently had his first film role in several years, appearing in 2022 in Italian director Franco Nero The man who drew God, and playing late Croatian President Franjo Tudjman in the biopic Once upon a time in Croatia. He also plays in the unpublished American film Peter Five Eight.

He hinted that he would be wanted if acquitted.

“There are people right now who are ready to hire me as soon as I’m cleared of these charges,” Spacey said in an interview published this month in German magazine Zeit.

Agnew told jurors they would have to assess the victims’ credibility and decide whether they were telling the truth or fabricating the allegations for profit.

“The prosecution suggests that Mr. Spacey … abused the power and influence that his reputation and fame have bestowed on him,” Agnew said.

“Take what he wanted and who he wanted, when he wanted.”