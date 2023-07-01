Hollywood is getting a futuristic police station, but not before 2026

Fort Lauderdale isn’t the only city to have a new, high-tech police headquarters strong enough to weather a Category 5 hurricane.

Hollywood too.

Both have taken years to innovate and will cost millions. But one is way over budget.

That would be Fort Lauderdale Station, which will be nearly twice the size of Hollywood at 196,000 square feet.

In 2019, Fort Lauderdale residents learned the new three-story station would cost $100 million, but it’s now costing $140 million, mostly due to skyrocketing construction costs. That’s a 40% increase.

Hollywood’s new 100,000 square foot headquarters is expected to cost $72.5 million, but will cost closer to $84 million, a price hike of almost 16%. Rising construction costs are to blame, although Hollywood officials say they have adapted the station to cut costs.

Fort Lauderdale will build its station before Hollywood.

Fort Lauderdale officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday with high hopes the new headquarters will open in the summer of 2025.

In Hollywood, construction will not begin until early 2024. The planned opening of the new station and four-story parking lot: third quarter of 2026.

In March 2019, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale asked residents if they wanted to spend millions on new police stations.

Less than 5% of the inhabitants of each city answered yes, but it was enough.

In Hollywood, the bond plan obtained the “yes” of 4,639 people, or 54% of voters on this element of the referendum. In Fort Lauderdale, the plan got “yes” votes from 7,005 people, or 63.5% of those who voted.

After the bond referendum passed, Hollywood officials said their goal was to have the new headquarters built by 2025, the year of the city’s 100th anniversary.

That goal can no longer be achieved, but the people who end up working in construction won’t mind.

Wish list: functional toilets

The base is grateful to have a new headquarters no matter how long it takes, said Andrew LaFramboise, president of the Hollywood police union.

We were just thrilled to move in, whenever that happens,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The station we have now reminds me of Grandma’s house. It’s old and obsolete. Everything breaks all the time. We were just happy to have a secure building with working toilets.

Hollywood Commissioner Kevin Biederman told the Sun Sentinel he would like to see the station open as soon as possible.

The mayor and commissioners are more worried about the delay than the police, Biederman said. I’m the kind of commissioner who wants things done now. We make the decision to do something, I want it to happen. I plan to push as much as possible for sooner [than 2026].

The new, modern Hollywood headquarters will be built on land that is part of the taxpayer-owned Orangebrook Golf & Country Club just south of the current train station.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said the investment will pay off for decades to come.

This is all positive for the police department, Levy said. In terms of timing, we are building the station on previously undeveloped property. This required additional time for design, stormwater work and environmental testing. We have invested a lot of time to make sure the layout of the building is (almost perfect). It was more important than rushing on inauguration day.

Cramped and dated

Police headquarters in Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale are cramped and outdated for modern times, say those who work there.

The three-story Fort Lauderdales resort, known for its leaky roof, old air-conditioning system and fiddly elevators, has been around since 1958, a square building at 1300 West Broward Blvd.

The four-story Hollywood station, located west of Interstate 95 at 3250 Hollywood Boulevard, arrived nearly two decades later, opening in 1975.

But it has as many problems as Fort Lauderdales, city officials say.

The roof is leaking. Air conditioners break down. The toilets are flooding. And just like the Fort Lauderdales train station, the building must be evacuated when a hurricane is brewing.

An unfortunate disaster made headlines in 2017 when sewage from an upper floor spilled into the evidence room, soaking documents, clothing and DNA swabs after a pipe burst .

The new Hollywood station, with 100,000 square feet and three stories, will be nearly double the size of the current headquarters.

Christine Corbo, who sits on Hollywoods Bond’s advisory board, praised department command staff for narrowing their wish list to keep costs from skyrocketing.

The police chief and team working with the design team were very engaged in helping decide what was needed and what could be taken off the wishlist, she said. They have reduced the wishlist considerably. They even reduced a floor. It was going to be four floors and now it’s three. They really rolled up their sleeves to keep this on track.

goodbye fish bowl

The new Hollywood headquarters will serve a department of more than 480 employees, including 355 or more officers.

In Fort Lauderdale, the new station will serve a department of more than 750 employees, including at least 550 officers.

Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale both hired Moss Construction to oversee the projects.

Those who have seen the Hollywood station renders like what they see.

I think it will be a historic site, said Tom Lander, vice chairman of Hollywoods Bond Advisory Committee. It’s futuristic, sort of space-age modern. Its going to be signature architecture. The facade of the building will look almost like a glass tower. I am impressed with the design.

The two old stations will meet the same fate: after the opening of their modern replacements, they will have an appointment with a wrecking ball.

But Hollywood activist Clive Taylor, who also sits on the Hollywood Bond Advisory Board, doesn’t think anyone will miss the old buildings when they’re gone.

These buildings are sitting ducks when we get a Cat 5, he said. Now is the time to build something that won’t blow away. They call the (current) lobby the fishbowl because when you walk in you feel like you’re in a fishbowl. This new building will be like walking into a hotel lobby. It’s going to feel completely welcoming with plenty of places to sit. This is what we need.

