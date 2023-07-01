Entertainment
Basketball player Casey Frank on hoops, Bollywood and ‘that stoush’
American-born Casey Frank took a hoops gig with the Auckland Stars in 2002 and made New Zealand his home. He had a long and successful career, playing in the NBL, Australian NBL and 120 games for the Tall Blacks.
Always involved in the sport as a commentator and head of marketing and media for the NBL, he is never at a loss for words.
You wore your heart on your sleeve on the court and loved the showdown. Where does this mentality come from?
My personality has always been one of not backing down from any challenge, whether on the pitch or off. A lot of that is because I moved around a lot when I was a kid, so it was always me against everyone and if you didn’t fight back you got a little pushed around. If it’s worth playing, it’s worth winning, so you might as well be in the game.
Which NBL players have you most enjoyed playing against in your career?
The first three that come to mind are Pero [Cameron]Mike [Vukona]And [Nick] Horvat. Guys I’ve played with and against for a long time. Pero was at the height of his career when I arrived here and he was always someone to be ready to play against PC at all times. Mika went from being a young player when you saw him his first two years in the league to the guy who became the legend he was, and still having fights with him was a lot of fun. Horvath and I ended up being naturalized [American] guys and fight for it [Tall Blacks] place and fight quite often on the field and in the final.
You had a notable trade with Saints American Bakari Hendrix in an NBL game in 2007. What triggered that?
It was [Auckland team-mate] Foul by Dillon Boucher. Dillon got into it with him on the court. I think he slammed Dillon and Dillon was talking loud, so Bakari was pretty loose. I think he said something and hit Dillon and I grabbed Bakari from behind to hold him and then I was kicked out of the game. We both got ejected and we were in the hallway, so it’s Dillon Bouchers’ fault.
What really happened in the player tunnel. Did Hendrix time you?
It was a brief conversation and I let him know where I was. On the way down, he certainly wasn’t afraid to go down and I didn’t really take any shots, but I definitely carried one. He had a good solid right centre, there was no doubt about it.
During the 2014 World Cup, you had the chance to face your native country, the United States, with the Tall Blacks. What stands out almost a decade?
As for playing in the United States, I never really thought about it that way, especially when you put on the black jersey and play with the boys, it was always us against them. It was a real privilege to be able to look back, because one of those things you got to play against guys like that, a little snappy conversation and friendly conversation too. It’s always great to test yourself against the best. I remember we won in the third quarter, the only team that I believe won the third quarter against the United States in this World Cup.
Who did you have to score the most in this match?
Lots of DeMarcus Cousins, who probably impressed me the most at the time. He was so powerful physically and I remember I tried to kick him out once and he basically moved me like I had never been moved by another human being before.
How did you end up in a Bollywood movie in 2016? (Frank was in Mohenjo Daroplaying a villain called Bakar).
[Former team-mate Mike Homik, a stuntman] He was asked to do a movie in India and they wanted someone to play his body double and digitize it to make it look like he was a twin, so he said do you want to come and do that. I had done stuff with him before and had moved pretty well and said it would be great. I have to go over there, rehearse a scene, and when they saw that I could look like his brother, they decided to save some money on digitization and have us do that. I spent six to eight weeks learning the scene and two to three weeks filming it.
How was the scene?
There’s about a 20-minute fight scene, so we’re legitimately entering a 20-minute fight scene with star Hrithik Roshan, who is quite famous. It was amazing to be on set with a guy who looks like Tom Cruise in India, 60 million Instagram followers.
Have you been in other movies?
Back when I was The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which was filmed here in 04, I believe. It was right after I got released by the Breakers, so I had some time off and was still in the country. I was like a big talented minotaur-centaur guy in a costume type thing.
You were on Treasure Island in 2021, but got rejected first. Are you having trouble with that?
It is the bane of my existence. I’m a Survivor fan, I watched Treasure Island, it’s something I’ve always watched and thought I could do. I feel like I get along with people and rate myself in physical challenges, but it was just awful. I thought I was gonna be here forever… What makes it worse is that my wife (actress Mia Pistorius) was on one of the first iterations of Treasure Island, I think season two , and she was the second person rejected.
