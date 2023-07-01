Celebrities remember ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor ‘Argo’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Several Hollywood stars pay tribute to Alan Arkin, who died at 89. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man,” his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony shared in a joint statement announcing his death. “A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.” Arkin was perhaps best known for his Oscar-winning work in Little Miss Sunshine, against Abigail Breslin, Steve Carell, Paul Dano and Toni Collette. He also starred in Argo, which earned him another Oscar nomination. The actor was recently nominated for back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in The Kominsky method. “Alan Arkin’s talent knew no bounds,” Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, said in a statement. “From his improv beginnings at The Second City to his stage and film work, Arkin was an extraordinary comedic actor who brought quirky, unforgettable and wildly funny characters to life – with brilliant comedy just part of his outstanding work. He will be greatly missed.” – Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center Michael Douglas wrote on Instagram: “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, comedic sense and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry. My experience as Working with Alan has been some of the most memorable. He will be greatly missed.” of Arkin Little Miss Sun Co-star Abigail Breslin shared a statement and called him one of the “kindest, sweetest, most hilarious actors” she’s ever worked with. “We may not have bonded in real life, but he will always be a grandfather in my heart. I send my deepest condolences to his wife Suzanne and his family,” she said. . Jason Alexander was the first star to react to the news, tweeting in part, “Such a wonderful and original voice for comedy. And the rare times I was in his presence, a good and generous soul. I learned so much watching it. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seemed endless. “The one and only ALAN ARKIN has left us,” Michael Imperioli wrote on Instagram. “Arkin was a rare breed who had an unerring sense of truth that allowed him to easily go from tragic to hilarious in the blink of an eye. Such a great actor and such a great loss to cinema. Ralph Macchio tweeted: “Alan Arkin – legendary in every aspect and in every genre. Its scope was and is… beyond! Truly one of a kind. Read more tributes to Arkin below. #ripAlanArkin Such a wonderful and original voice for comedy. And the rare times I was in his presence, a good and generous soul. I learned so much watching it. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seemed endless. May he rest well. — Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2023 No best comic actor. No best dramatic actor. Not a coincidence. This scene is a clinic. Rest in peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir. https://t.co/9KGqjVjRVp —Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 30, 2023 Alan Arkin was one of our greatest actors. Hilarious, heartbreaking and capable of being terrifying, his range was incredible. I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #Americas Lovers. https://t.co/s7qyVpNjGe — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 30, 2023 Alan Arkin – legendary in every aspect and in every genre. Its scope was and is… beyond! Truly one of a kind. #ripAlanArkin — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 30, 2023 Alan Arkin was so talented with an amazing range. He could do anything and he did. And brilliantly. Watching him over the years has taught me a lot about acting. Such talent is truly rare.

Rest in peace Alain Arkin. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 30, 2023 #RIP Alan Arkin About ‘Glengarry’, he said, “It was the hardest movie anyone had ever worked on. We rehearsed it for a month, and when we weren’t on screen, we rushed to our trailers… and we ran the lines… Mamet is tougher than Shakespeare, by far.pic.twitter.com/OaXtnlwX0u —Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) June 30, 2023 A world without Alan Arkin isn’t so great. I loved this man as soon as he appeared on screen in The Russians Are Coming. RIP dear friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) June 30, 2023 https://twitter.com/MiaFarrow/status/1674809385850138627 When I was a young actor, people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one. I would answer “What kind is Alan Arkin?” and it silenced them. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 30, 2023 At one point, Alan Arkin was asked to do a last-minute rewrite of a scene, which made a handful of studio executives very uncomfortable. According to Cusack, he assured them, saying “Don’t worry. It’s Alan Arkin. Anything he does will make this thing even better. pic.twitter.com/kad9gNz24R — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2023 This one hurts because he was truly one of my favorite actors of all time. My bottom line with an actor is simply this – do I believe what they say?

I believed every word that came out of ALAN ARKIN’s mouth – he was so good. Inheritance assured and #RIPAlanArkin pic.twitter.com/35nx2yyFe8 —Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) June 30, 2023 I have never laughed so much at an actor’s performance as at “Beaks? Flies with beaks?” of Arkin. in The In-Laws, or cried more of a cinematic performance than seeing Arkin in The Heart is a Lonely Hunter. What an actor. https://t.co/yIy2bhwI5g — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) June 30, 2023 An actor so quiet his genius was easy to overlook, Alan Arkin was also a sensation @TCM Guest of the Classic Film Festival. I was afraid to interview him, knowing he would never suffer fools. But, of course, he turned out to be charming and bright, with a couple of heroic parents. https://t.co/OJWlYDZfaS — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) June 30, 2023 So sad to hear about Alan Arkin. A brilliant actor who was a pleasure to work with and a pleasure to watch. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2023 Alan Arkin improved every movie he was in.

Never a wrong moment.

My dad and I laughed so hard watching The In-laws together.

Here he is apparently at Glengarry Glenross. https://t.co/L4yiqbGHzZ — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 30, 2023

