Former Nebraska Coach Bo Pelini Scared Actor Adam Devine – OutKick





Actor Adam Devine spent most of his childhood in Omaha, Nebraska. Part of Devine’s adult life was spent living in fear of former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini. Like the majority of state residents, Devines is a huge Cornhuskers fan. This fandom led him to meet then-Huskers coach Pelini. And Devines’ meeting of minds with Coach Bo is one he won’t soon forget. In fact, Adam Devine says Pelini scared me. Join the club, Adam. Adam Devine was shaken after meeting Bo Pelini. (Photos c/o Getty Images). During an appearance on the Pardon my grip podcast, Devine detailed the respect and fear he has for Pelini, who coached Nebraska from 2008-2014. I loved Bo Pelini, Devine admitted before getting into the fear-filled experience that accompanied meeting and welcoming. Devine, 39, did not say when exactly he met Pelini. But, it can be inferred from his comments that their introduction took place while Pelini was still coaching the Huskers. And from the sound, Pelini was just as intense off the pitch as he was on it. Bo Pelini Hate Remembers Fan Adam Devine Shook “Pelini scared the crap out of me,” admitted Devine. “I have met presidents who intimidated me less than Bo Pelini.” This should come as no surprise to anyone even remotely familiar with Pelini. His players loved him at every stage of his coaching career. And the fanbases associated with his coaching stops most often shared those same sentiments. Opponents, referees and even administrations… not so much. Bo Pelini has been a popular coach at almost every stage of his coaching journey. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images). What made Pelini so endearing and/or intimidating to Adam Devine — whose acting credits include starring roles in Pitch Perfect and Workaholics — was the fact that he didn’t even pretend to be interested in meeting the actor. . “You could tell he didn’t care to meet me,” Devine told PMT with a laugh. ” Even a bit. “…Most people will fake it (they’re interested).” Devine is a full-fledged Pelini supporter Although Pelini is apparently not a fan of Devine’s work — if he’s even aware of it — the actor is quite a supporter of Pelini. While on the sidelines for Nebraska, Pelini compiled a 67-27 record that included three 10-win seasons. Nebraska has won six or more games just once since Bo was fired in November 2014. As Devine sees it, he would much rather Pelini still be at Lincoln to scare away Huskers opponents. ” He is fantastic. He didn’t play by the Nebraska playbook that we just have to be so damn nice all the time and you can’t get angry and you can’t show emotion,” Devine said of of Pelini’s training style. “… We were winning 8, 9 games a season (with Pelini). It’s better than the 4 or 5 games we’ve won now. If Devine thought meeting Pelini was scary, imagine the nightmares other Huskers fans still have around his exit. Follow us on twitter : @OhioAF

