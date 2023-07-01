Entertainment
From Hollywood to Hampton: Industry Professionals Teach Local Students Filmmaking
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new program gives Hampton students access to some of Hollywood’s brightest minds, right here in their own backyards.
It is led by long-time actors in Hampton native Trent Garrettfrom Disney’s “Andi Mack” and ABC’s “Splitting Up Together”, and his friend Jacob Younga longtime soap opera star best known for her roles on ‘All My Children’, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’.
The two wanted to help bridge the gap for kids trying to break into the film industry, especially those in smaller communities. So they created Next Generation Storytellers, which offers a 24-week virtual and in-person filmmaking program, and launched it in Garrett’s hometown.
More than 200 students and staff from secondary schools in Hampton, Kecoughtan, Bethel and Phoebus participated.
Students learn everything from writing and acting to filming and editing, and even create their own short films to be screened at an upcoming film festival September 29-October 1 at the American Theater in Phoebus .
“I wish it was something that I could have had in my life at the beginning, instead of having to keep pounding the pavement so to speak, it’s so amazing to be able to give these students such an opportunity to such a young age,” said Young, who grew up in rural Washington and Colorado.
They filmed the past two weeks at local schools and at Hampton’s Fort Monroe, which donated its facilities for the initiative. Other sponsors include the Virginia Film Commission, which will help organize the film festival, and equipment sponsors like Hawk Anamorphic, Sony Red and Black Magic, which have donated cameras and other equipment.
Arguably the greatest delight for students over the past two weeks is that Garrett and Young have had the help of some of their friends from the film industry, who flew to Hampton to share their decades of knowledge. .
They include world-renowned cinematographer Roy Wagner, who helped film everything from “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3” and “Nick of Time” to “House” and “Burn Notice.” He also has two Emmys for the 1980s TV series “Beauty and the Beast” and for 1989’s “Quantum Leap.”
Wagner was present as WAVY watched the filming of the production of Phoebus High at the Fort Monroe Commanding General’s residence on June 29.
“He walks them through these plans and says ‘what do you think about it, and there are a lot of questions that come to him. He’s a wealth of knowledge,” Young said.
Other participants in the program include Mercedes Williamson, assistant director of “Midsommar”, Mark Rozzano, associate producer of Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast”, and special effects production designer Mick Strawn, who worked on ” Boogie Nights”, “Blade and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
“Right now it’s an educational process, there’s a lot of observation, a lot of questions asked and answered, what’s fantastic and why we’re doing it. It’s been really rewarding, we’ve seen a lot of smiles on faces, lots of tears of joy, and we even had a kid who said ‘why us? why now? That never happens,’” Young said.
It was a great learning experience for Alyse Huffman, who just graduated from Phoebus High and its Academy of Digital Video Production. She was cast as director after her screenplay for “Truth or Lies” was selected for Phoebus’ film.
“It’s quite inspiring in a way, because I work with people in Hollywood, real people, that you see on screen. I used to think ‘oh, this can’t be a real thing,’ but they’re real people who are actually involved in the community,” said Huffman, who will be attending Virginia State University in the fall.
Michael Price, a professor at the Phoebus DVP Academy, says “it was a great experience”, especially meeting Wagner.
“When I heard he was the cinematographer of ‘Nick of Time’, I lost my mind. It’s one of my favorite movies of all time…but it was kinda cool, learn a lot, see a lot, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.
Overall, although Garrett says the most important thing, especially in the film industry, is that it’s not always about what you know, but also who you know.
He hopes this program will also create a great network of connections for years to come.
“You can have all the talent in the world, but you have to be connected, you know, and Hollywood is so far from Hampton, but not anymore.”
