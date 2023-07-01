Who was the first Bollywood star to earn Rs 100 crore for a movie? | GQ India





Movie stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan among others earn a lot of money. The bigger the star, the bigger the paycheck. A star’s fee represents a significant portion of the film budget. If their presence does not always bring the returns hoped for by the producers, the financiers continue to repeat this bet because when it holds, it compensates for the many losses they may have suffered in the past. Indian film industry stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more earn hundreds of crores for every movie they make but the first star to make Rs 100 crore for a Salman Khan movie. According to a report from DNA, Salman was paid Rs 100 crore by Yash Raj Films for the 2016 movie Sultan. huge paycheck of Rs 130 crore. According to the report, aside from the ten-figure sum, the star also had a profit-sharing deal with the production house. Since then, many stars have been paid such large sums of money. But the deal isn’t always structured in such a way that the star receives an upfront fee. In the case of the film Shah Rukh Khans 2023 Pathaan, the actor did not charge a fee for the film but earned Rs 200 crore due to his profit sharing agreement. According to a report by The Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan took a 60% share of the total profit made by the film. Made on a budget of Rs 270 crore, the films worldwide box office was Rs 1050.3 crore and its profit was Rs 333 crore, according to the same report. But, just as SRK reaped the rewards of Pathaan, Aamir Khan took on the losses Lal Singh Chaddha suffered at the box office. According to a report in Business Today, this starring Aamir Khan was made on a budget of Rs 180 crore and Aamir had not taken a salary for it but he was a profit-making participant. But as the film could not register any profit, Aamir had to waive his fee of around Rs 100 crore. With the film industry facing a rather tough time since 2020 as many big budget movies failed to bring in the expected box office returns, movie star fees that inflate the movie budget have been pushed back into line. question. Akshay Kumar, who was credited with bringing audiences back to theaters with Sooryavanshi in 2021, and has since had numerous box office flops including Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandha, Selfiee and a few others, spoke about the high salaries movie stars at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 in November. He acknowledged that his fees needed to be reduced so that the films could be made more cheaply, which would be easier to recoup. He said, I’ll tell you, I want to lower my prices by 30 to 40%. Alia Bhatt also spoke about the exorbitant salaries of stars in 2022 at Indian Express Express Adda in August 2022 and said: I agree that star salaries should be balanced against the film’s budget. Big-budget films with big stars were once considered the guaranteed route to success, but with the changing landscape in cinema, there are no longer any guarantees. With these changes in place, the big checks are now starting to lighten up, but it looks like even the discounted prices will continue to make up a big chunk of the movies budget.

