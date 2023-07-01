Hollywood Teamsters Local 399 members ratify new business deals – Deadline





Members of Hollywood Teamsters Local 399 voted overwhelmingly to ratify a pair of contracts with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers, averting a strike threat. Earlier this month, Lindsay Dougherty, the local’s chief officer, threatened to take “a commercial break” if the AICP did not offer a fair deal. “If we are provoked,” she said, “we will strike.” The new three-year contract covering Drivers, Wranglers, Pet Trainers/Trainers and Hyphenated Drivers was approved by a margin of 94.12%, while the contract covering Scouts and Handlers was approved by a 96.9% margin. The two agreements, reached last week, cover about 500 members who regularly work in commercials, although more than 1,000 Local 399 members have worked at least one day in the past year under the pacts. “This contract fight has set a strong tone as we prepare to negotiate with the AMPTP next year,” Dougherty said Friday. “The Teamsters don’t back down and are always ready to fight. We are proud of these two units for fighting side by side and raising industry standards and expectations for all. View Memorandum of Understanding for Drivers here and the managers here. “I want to take a moment to thank all of our members in the ads for coming together to secure one of the best AICP contracts our local has ever seen,” Joshua Staheli, Vice President of the AICP, told its members. Local 399 and Chief Negotiator for Contracts. . “It’s because our members have united. You have made your priorities known, you have participated in our quarterly sales meetings, you have mobilized on the sales platforms during our contract campaign and you have given us the advantage of being ready to call a strike if necessary. According to the union, the new pacts include: A one-time adjustment of 3% for economic recovery on top of the 3% increase in minimums in the first year of the contract and 4% wage increases in the second and third years, although some groups will see wage increases ranging from up to 20%.

Elimination of Class B & C fare bringing all drivers back to at least Class A fare

Hyphenated drivers went from a $5 to $13/hour increase in their pay rate

Increase in overtime pay

Increase in kit rentals

Penalty if employers do not notify employees of on-call hours in a timely manner so as not to affect their rest as well as increasing rest periods in general

Preservation of all medical and retirement benefits

Covering kitchen helpers in ads in 2026

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/06/hollywood-teamsters-local-399-ratify-commercials-contracts-1235428583/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos