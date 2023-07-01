



The current state and future of Hollywood, according to the directorJohn Landis? Not so good. IndieWire reports (via Deadline) that Landis had a choice about the “pathetic state” of the industry. In short, the “animal house” And “Coming to AmericaDirector thinks Hollywood is ‘in chaos’ thanks to currentWGAthe writers’ strike and the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on movie theaters. And he doesn’t think things will get better anytime soon, either. READ MORE: WGA Goes On Strike: What It Means For Hollywood Landis made his comments to Deadline during the Taormina Film Festival earlier this week. Do you know this is the first time in Hollywood history that the Directors Guild, Writers Guild and AI have all come together? Landis said. The film industry is in chaos and I hope audiences return to theaters. While the Writers Guilt continues its labor strike over bargaining for fairer wages for its members, the Directors Guilt has reached an agreement with the AMPTP to avoid a similar strike. But one Guilt of film actors a strike is not out of the question and could occur imminently if negotiations for new contracts go badly. But Landis has another culprit for the current woes plaguing the film industry: streaming platforms. The sentiment is truly grief at the pathetic state the company is in. You know, between streaming and the pandemic, it was like a stake in the heart,” Landis continued. “It is really hurting the business and continues to do so. And here is the strike now. Streamers really are the bad guys. Is the rise of streaming really to blame for the current state of Hollywood? Here’s Landis’ take. The movies are meant to be seen in a big house, a cinema, a big theater, on a big screen, with good sound and as many people as possible because it’s a common experience, the director continued. In his mind, streaming removes crucial aspects of the movie-watching experience, and the result? Fewer people go to the theatre. Still, Landis acknowledges that with the WGA strike, “everything is in place.” [a] kind of limbo”, with many projects on hold. This includes some of the filmmakers’ stuff, which he is “desperate to work on”, including two feature films and TV series in development. Waiting for? Landis has an upcoming Broadway show he’s working on. But with the writers’ strike still underway and a possible SAG strike on the horizon, who’s to say when Landis will ever get back behind a camera to direct?

