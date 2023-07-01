Gayle King looks like a real Barbie before the new movie





The World According to Gayle is an Oprah Dailys video series highlighting all things Gayle each month. Our editor shares her favorites of the moment, from hot new albums to fantastic restaurant finds you’ll want to try. Check back each month to see the latest news! I’m back for July, and summer is in full swing, with loads of exciting new things to try! This month I’m celebrating our nation’s independence (we look pretty good for 247 years) and a few other holidays that might surprise you: Cheer Up the Lonely Day on July 11 and National Talk in an Elevator Day July 28. doesn’t stop there, however. In case you missed all the hot pink everywhere, the Barbie the movie is finally here, and I have some other cool stuff for July to recommend to you all. Take a look at my picks below, they are out of this world.

play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play ALF Bakery Courtesy of ALF Bakery Bread lovers, this one’s for you. We all know what Oprah thinks about bread, and she’s not the only one! And while the art of baking dates back thousands of years, bakers are still finding creative ways to reinvent bread. Enter Amadou Lyof ALF Bakery, located in Chelsea Market in New York City. As you might have guessed, ALF’s first two initials represent his name, and the F, he says, is for fancy, but I think it should mean fantastic. Amadou creates artisan bread styles, from baguettes to croissants to baguettes laminated with croissants. I’ve tried everything and I completely agree with Amadou when he told me that bread is life and that you eat with your eyes first. Trust me when I say really his creations are fantastic. The survival of the thickest Y’all know I can’t stand cheat cheat pumpkin eater men, but even I have to admit it makes for a compelling start to Mavis Beaumont’s story in The survival of the thickest. Mavis, played by Michelle Buteaufinds herself in shambles after a bad breakup and must pick up the pieces to rebuild herself as a celebrity stylist. The series, which will premiere on Netflix on July 13, is as honest as it is hilarious. I spoke to Michelle after watching a first preview, and she told me that she learned that the best advice for dating is to be laid back and responsible, but also to open your heart, your mind and her legs to love. For anyone who is still single, know that this approach has worked for both Mavis and Michelle.

Barbie Turns out the world of Barbie can exist outside of plastic, and I can’t wait to really see what it will look like when Barbie hits theaters July 21. Greta Gerwigs’ film starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and more gives us a special glimpse into what happens when Barbie ventures into real life outside of Barbie Land. Well, that’s great for Barbie, but I’d say it would be nice to swap a real life for a life in Malibu, which is exactly what I did on my visit. Malibu Barbie Cafe. The pop-up store, open in New York until September 15, is a magical place where everyone is called either Barbie or Ken. It comes with great food and drink, an Instagrammable atmosphere, and the cutest guests, kids and adults! Give me your news! Let me know what you think of my list in the comments below. And what should I expect next month?

Gayle King is an editor at Oprah Daily and co-host of CBS Mornings. When off the air, Gayle dives into all the news, hot topics and pop culture. Yet her favorite job is being the mother of her favorite daughter, Kirby, her favorite son, Will, and her grandmother, or as she prefers, Gaia, her favorite grandson, Luca. Follow her on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a44373004/the-world-according-to-gayle-july-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos