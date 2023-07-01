Joan Collins Says Hollywood Parties Are Boring Because Of ‘Cancellation Culture’ – OutKick

You know your party sucks if a 90-year-old lady is bored.

English actress Joan Collins told best magazine she no longer likes to fraternize in Hollywood. And all because of the cancel culture.

“The parties I go to now are kinda…boring,” Collins said. “These are red carpets in which everyone behaves well. If you don’t behave now, you’re going to be canceled.

Collins rose to fame in the 1950s during Hollywood’s Golden Age. And she said the industry isn’t the same as it used to be.

Joan Collins rose to fame during Hollywood’s Golden Age. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

But there are stars she says are comparable to old Hollywood legends.

“I think Nicole Kidman is fabulous and Margot Robbie is one of the big beauties,” Collins said.

She mentioned that Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt could have become leading men during the heyday of the film industry.

“Especially Brad. He’s like one of the movie stars of the golden age,” she said.

And if Joan Collins compliments you, you know it’s true. Because the 90-year-old actress doesn’t have time for hollow platitudes.

“I always spoke and said what I thought,” she said. “I can’t be a hypocrite, and I can’t say ‘Oh, you’re gorgeous’ when someone looks hideous, like they do in Hollywood. It’s embarrassing, I think.

Joan Collins offers her thoughts on the current state of Hollywood

According to the actress and author, Hollywood isn’t just boring and fake. He also suffers from the effects of the awakened ideology.

“Unfortunately, I think now young men are suffering from being labeled toxic masculinity because of this rise in anti-masculinity,” she said. told the New York Times.

And although Collins considers herself a feminist, she said the #MeToo movement is having a negative effect on the industry.

(Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/WireImage)

“I believe women are equal to men in every way,” she said. “Except physical strength. People say you didn’t burn your bra, you’re wearing lipstick. So what? I am very proud to be a woman.

So proud to be a woman, in fact, that she refuses neutral terms. While some in the industry want to erase gender-specific titles, Collins embraces it.

“What’s wrong with ‘actress’?” she asked. “What’s wrong with ‘mother’?” What’s wrong with “woman”? ‘Daughter’? I don’t like having that word taken away from me.

Amen, Lady Collins.

And after 70 years in the industry, she’s not worried about being cancelled. Unfortunately, most people in Hollywood don’t have that luxury.

“People can’t speak their minds because they’ll be canceled,” Collins said. “Looking up tweets from 15 years ago, about what someone might have said when they were 14. I think that’s unhealthy.”

And that’s why she doesn’t bother with social media at all.

“I don’t want to engage in any way with these morons,” she said. told the Sunday Times.

And that’s how you do it.