Entertainment
Joan Collins Says Hollywood Parties Are Boring Because Of ‘Cancellation Culture’ – OutKick
You know your party sucks if a 90-year-old lady is bored.
English actress Joan Collins told best magazine she no longer likes to fraternize in Hollywood. And all because of the cancel culture.
“The parties I go to now are kinda…boring,” Collins said. “These are red carpets in which everyone behaves well. If you don’t behave now, you’re going to be canceled.
Collins rose to fame in the 1950s during Hollywood’s Golden Age. And she said the industry isn’t the same as it used to be.
But there are stars she says are comparable to old Hollywood legends.
“I think Nicole Kidman is fabulous and Margot Robbie is one of the big beauties,” Collins said.
She mentioned that Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt could have become leading men during the heyday of the film industry.
“Especially Brad. He’s like one of the movie stars of the golden age,” she said.
And if Joan Collins compliments you, you know it’s true. Because the 90-year-old actress doesn’t have time for hollow platitudes.
“I always spoke and said what I thought,” she said. “I can’t be a hypocrite, and I can’t say ‘Oh, you’re gorgeous’ when someone looks hideous, like they do in Hollywood. It’s embarrassing, I think.
Joan Collins offers her thoughts on the current state of Hollywood
According to the actress and author, Hollywood isn’t just boring and fake. He also suffers from the effects of the awakened ideology.
“Unfortunately, I think now young men are suffering from being labeled toxic masculinity because of this rise in anti-masculinity,” she said. told the New York Times.
And although Collins considers herself a feminist, she said the #MeToo movement is having a negative effect on the industry.
“I believe women are equal to men in every way,” she said. “Except physical strength. People say you didn’t burn your bra, you’re wearing lipstick. So what? I am very proud to be a woman.
So proud to be a woman, in fact, that she refuses neutral terms. While some in the industry want to erase gender-specific titles, Collins embraces it.
“What’s wrong with ‘actress’?” she asked. “What’s wrong with ‘mother’?” What’s wrong with “woman”? ‘Daughter’? I don’t like having that word taken away from me.
Amen, Lady Collins.
And after 70 years in the industry, she’s not worried about being cancelled. Unfortunately, most people in Hollywood don’t have that luxury.
“People can’t speak their minds because they’ll be canceled,” Collins said. “Looking up tweets from 15 years ago, about what someone might have said when they were 14. I think that’s unhealthy.”
And that’s why she doesn’t bother with social media at all.
“I don’t want to engage in any way with these morons,” she said. told the Sunday Times.
And that’s how you do it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.outkick.com/joan-collins-says-hollywood-parties-are-boring-due-to-cancel-culture/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the national police, the president reminds not to be pointed, but frank
- Joan Collins Says Hollywood Parties Are Boring Because Of ‘Cancellation Culture’ – OutKick
- Highlights of 2023 WTT Contender Zagreb-Xinhua
- Korsis t-shirt dress is just $12 on Amazon for 4th of July
- 7-Day International News Agenda | Barron’s
- The award-winning actor dies at 89
- Rancher Around the Corner Appeals, Suing Google for Email Sender Who Called Indecent Names
- Canada, USA, Uruguay and Chile are absent from the New International Competition
- Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.0 earthquake – 25 km northeast of Nkowakowa, South Africa, on Saturday July 1, 2023 at 7:53 AM (GMT +2)
- Donald Trump visits Pat’s Steaks in Philadelphia
- Anti-Islamic act in Stockholm indefensible
- After the Rwandan Plan is thwarted by the Court of Appeal, the Tories call for a new British referendum on immigrants.