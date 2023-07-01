Ezra Miller claims they were ‘unfairly and directly targeted’ | Entertainment
Ezra Miller claims they were “unfairly and directly targeted”.
After a temporary harassment order against the ‘Flash’ actor expired – which was put in place in June 2022 after Ezra, 30, was accused of behaving inappropriately around a child of 12 – they took to Instagram to claim they had been wrongfully accused.
Ezra wrote: “I am heartened by the outcome and very grateful at this time to everyone who has supported me and sought to ensure that these flagrant abuses of the protective order system are stopped. Protective orders are intended to keep individuals, families and children safe They are not intended to be used as weapons by those seeking the fleeting attention or fame of the tabloids or some kind of personal revenge when there are people who really and desperately need these services.
“I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who, according to the facts, has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.”
Millers attorney Marissa Elkins released her own statement, saying the actor was never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters that happened in presence of several other adults”.
Elkins added, “The original order, sued by Shannon Guin, on behalf of her minor child, was based on false allegations. Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin filed his false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues and was unable to come to court to defend himself against the false allegations made by this individual.If Ezra had been able to appear in court last year and share the truth about their very limited interactions with Ms. Guin, I am satisfied that the original order would never have been issued.”
Miller, who uses the pronouns them/them, has previously faced grooming allegations after the parents of Native American activist Tokota Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protective order against the actor.
Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii in March last year and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.
They were accused of yelling at and insulting customers while singing karaoke in a bar, as well as grabbing the microphone of a 23-year-old woman.
Miller did not contest one count of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine for the incident.
A married couple also took out a restraining order against them after Miller broke into their bedroom and threatened to kill them, then left, stealing his passport and wallet.
And in April 2022, the star was accused of throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman and punching her at a private party.
A video of Miller appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland also surfaced in April 2020, but did not result in any charges.
Last year, Miller announced he was seeking treatment for complex mental health issues, saying in a statement: “Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and I started continuous treatment.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos