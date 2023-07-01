Mission Impossible, Rocky Aur Rani, Oppenheimer, Barbie: Films released in July | Bollywood





Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Tarla, Oppenheimer, and Barbie among several other films will hit theaters and OTT platforms in July. Audiences can expect an exciting lineup of films this month. We’ve put together a list of 10 movies that will be releasing on different platforms in July. (Also Read | Karan Johar Posts Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s Photo From Rocky Aur Rani’s ‘First Look Test’ Internet Says Disappointing) (LR) Photos of Mission Impossible, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Oppenheimer and Barbie. See the list here: 1) Field: Directed by director Piyush Gupta, Tarla features Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The story is based on the life of the late famous chef Tarla Dalal. Huma tries out for the role of Tarla in the film. Besides Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role. The film will be broadcast on Zee5 from July 7. 2) Neyat: Directed by Anu Menon, Neeyat stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Prajakta Koli, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora and Danesh Razvi. The film revolves around the murder of Ashish Kapoor (Ram) at his own party. Detective Mira Rao (Vidya) is on her way to uncovering the people’s hidden motives. Neeyat hits theaters on July 7. 3) Blind: Fans will see Sonam Kapoor in Blind, which will be released on July 7 on Jio Cinema. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind promises the perfect combination of suspense and drama, backed by an engaging and nuanced storyline. Blind is the story of a resilient, visually impaired woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. Purab Kohli as the menacing antagonist delivers a powerful performance. 4) Mission impossible: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One by Christopher McQuarrie stars Tom Cruise in the lead role. The film also stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Pom Klementieff. It was made in two parts. While the first part will hit theaters on July 12, the second part is expected to release in 2024. 5) Barbie: Barbie by filmmaker Greta Gerwig stars Ryan Gosling (Ken) and Margot Robbie (Barbie). Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and Kingsley Ben-Adir, also starred in the film. The film is set to hit theaters on July 21. 6) Oppenheimer: Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan will be released on July 21. The World War II biopic follows J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb,” at a time in history when he knew testing the atomic bomb could ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, but press the button anyway. The film also stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek, among others. 7) History of Rocky and Rani Ki Prem: Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Aamir Bashir, Anjali Dinesh Anand, Kshitee Jog, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhury and Namit Das complete the cast. The film will be released in theaters on July 28. 8) Bawal: Nitesh Tiwari’s film will be released on Prime Video in India and in 200 countries and territories around the world in July. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. 9) 72 hours: The film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead. Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan focuses on the consequences of violent extremism. It will be released in theaters on July 7. 10) Insidious The Red Door: Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced that the film will be released in theaters on July 6 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film continues a few years after the terrifying event that horrified the Lambert family. The original Insidious cast returns with Patrick Wilson (who is also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass.

