Actors delay potential strike against studios and streaming services, prolonging contract talks



new York

CNN

—



A union representing around 160,000 actors has suspended plans to strike against major studios and streaming services.

The contract between the actors and a studio alliance was set to expire at midnight on Friday. But on Friday night, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced it would push back the expiration until 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 12 as it continues negotiations.

In order to exhaust all opportunities to obtain the fair contract that we all demand and deserve, after careful deliberation, it was unanimously decided to grant additional time to negotiate by extending the contract, said Fran Drescher , the star of the 1990s sitcom The Nanny and the current president of SAG-AFTRA, via email to members Friday night.

Drescher appeared to be addressing some high-profile players who have publicly pushed the union to take a tough line in negotiations by ending his email: No one should mistake this extension for weakness. We see you. We hear you. We are you.

The decision to delay the start of a strike was no surprise, as a number of industry experts had predicted it. But that doesn’t mean a strike will now be averted, said Jonathan Handel, an entertainment lawyer and writer and author of a book about the 2007-08 writers’ strike, Hollywood on Strike! : An Industry at War in the Internet Age.

There will likely be a strike, he said earlier in the week, before the postponement was announced. Although the talks have been productive, that does not necessarily mean that they are close to an agreement.

If the actors go on strike, they will join the 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America, who have already been on strike for two months. If a strike were averted, it would put pressure on the WGA to move in, since the studios have already reached an agreement with a third major Hollywood union, the Directors Guild of America.

The production of many films and TV shows has already been interrupted by the current writers’ strike. A cast strike would end most of the remaining production, except for some independent films not associated with the studios. There has been no visible progress in ending the writers’ strike since it began. Now, there are fears that if the actors join the striking writers, the closures could stretch throughout the summer, possibly even into the end of the year.

The actors union hasn’t been on strike against TV shows and film productions since 1980. The industry has obviously changed drastically since then, when most shows only aired on three broadcast networks and that the films were only shown first in theaters. Video rental giant Blockbuster hadn’t started yet, let alone been forced out of business by streaming.

The difficulty of finding new contract language to cover the era of streaming services and artificial intelligence is what makes many people doubt that a contract can be done without a strike.

This is a tough bargain, said media pundit David Mumpower, chief content officer of Mickeyblog, which follows Disney news, and co-host of the podcast Streaming into the Void. And if they’re wrong now, they’ll be wrong for decades.

But it also comes at a time when the big media companies and tech companies that have entered the world of streaming services are focused on cutting costs and profitability, rather than just growing subscribers as they see fit. were a few years ago.

The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of studios, includes Amazon



(AMZN)Apple



(AAPL)SCS



(MORE)disney



(SAY)NBC Universal, Netflix



(NFLX)Paramount Global, Sony



(END) and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Many of these companies have seen their stock prices plummet over the past year, leading to significant cost cutting, including layoffs.

Earlier in the week, it looked like a deal between studios and the cast could be reached before the deadline. Drescher recorded a video message to members saying the union was having extremely productive negotiations with the AMPTP.

But after that, there was a letter signed by many high-profile actors and actresses, including Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jennifer Lawrence, Bob Odenkirk, Mark Ruffalo, Quinta Brunson, and Rami Malek., among other things, urging the union to take a hard line. The letter said they were ready to strike for the contract the members need to move forward.

A strike brings incredible hardship to so many people, and no one wants it, the letter said. But we are ready to strike if it comes to that. And we are concerned that SAG-AFTRA members might be willing to make sacrifices that the leadership is not. We hope you heard the message from us. This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered good business in other years just isn’t good enough.

More than 300 actors signed the letter initially, and the the number of signatures since has soared to more than 1,000, according to a trade publication Deadlinewith Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cobie Smulders and Pedro Pascal among those who signed.

Interestingly, Drescher herself signed the letter.

The issues in the actors’ negotiations are partly the same as in the writers’ strike, including not only increased wages, but also progress on paid residuals when movies or shows are aired again, especially on streaming services. Streaming platforms have repeatedly removed older movies and episodic shows from their services. Reducing residue payments is the main incentive to do so.

There are also concerns about the potential increased use of artificial intelligence, or AI.

We all agree that AI is going to be used. We don’t yet know how it will be used, said Tom Nunan, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television, as well as a film producer and writer.