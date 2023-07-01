Akshay Kumar flies away for vacation with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, see pics





After starring in several unsuccessful projects last year, actor Akshay Kumar only had one movie release this year, but he has a full schedule ahead of him. The actor, who recently announced he will be starring in Housefull 5, was recently pictured with his family at Mumbai airport as they went on holiday together. The actor was spotted with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara at the gates. Looking dapper in a sleeveless jacket paired with baggy pants and neon green shoes, Akshay posed for the cameramen with his family, as he held his daughter’s hand protectively and walked towards the doors. Akshay and Twinkle also have a son, Aarav, who was not seen with them last night. Check out the pictures – Actor Akshay Kumar with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Akshay Kumar with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Akhay Kumar went on vacation with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Akhay Kumar went on vacation with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Akshay Kumar posed for the cameramen before entering the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Akshay Kumar posed for the cameramen before entering the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) On Friday, Akshay announced Housefull 5, which will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Besides Akshay, actor Riteish Deshmukh will also return to the popular film franchise. The actor wrote on social media, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing you all #SajidNadiadwalas #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! Akshay’s latest films such as Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj did not perform well at the box office. In an interview with Financial Express, he previously explained how box office numbers affect him. We are made or we are broken because of box office numbers. This is what you call hits and flops. Audiences tell us when we’re right and where we’re going wrong, and all of that is reflected in the box office numbers, because if a movie doesn’t work, that means people didn’t come to see it, which means that they didn’t connect. to that. And that means now is the time for you to change,” he said. The Housefull franchise began with 2010s Housefull, which was followed by three sequels Housefull 2 ​​(2012), Housefull 3 (2016), and Housefull 4 (2019). Besides that, Akshay also has OMG 2, which will be released on August 11, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff. He will also be seen in Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

