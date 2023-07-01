Semple: One Last Saturday Night | Culture & Leisure

Tonight will mark for me the poignant end of a long and strange journey of 40 years. God willing, I’ll be seeing the latest incarnation of the Grateful Dead’s nearly 60-year touring legacy, as Dead & Company perform at Folsom Field in Boulder. The forecast calls for patchwork pants, patchouli, smoky skies, light winds, off-key chants, bizarre dancing, and a sea of ​​tie-dye as far as the eye can see for the bloodshot eyes of the world.

I have a theory that every time the Grateful Dead or any of their surviving members play in a city or town, for every 1,000 attendees, 10 of those people get fired from their jobs or cannonball spectacular in serious hot water with their friends, bosses, parents, husbands, wives or children. They inevitably return from Dead-show outer space to reality completely fried, barely able to form sentences, mumbling an incoherent gibberish of psycho-babbling about a dark star. I got in so much trouble for going to a Dead, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan concert at RFK Stadium in 1986 that even my grandma Dot got involved.

Aspen has an inordinately high Deadhead per capita ratio, which to me is indicative of the great, funky, renegade community we have. From the Sacred Branches of Jerry Garcia’s Shrine on Aspen Mountain, once visited by Bob Weir himself, to the Grateful Deli on our bustling Main Street, incidentally also visited by Bob Weir Jerry Garcias, the Dyslexic Man at Left Hand, Aspen is a daydream sun Deadheads if I’ve ever seen one.

I learned my bad manners at a boarding school on the East Coast, probably the breeding ground for the Deadheads. I saw the Grateful Dead 76 times from 1983 to 1995, the year Jerry Garcias died. Frankly, things were getting pretty rough these past few shows. Heck, they were pretty harsh when I first started seeing them. I was almost on the verge of swearing to them in the mid-1990s, and had actually left a show in Las Vegas early, fearing my hatred for the band I once adored. Then the news of the passing of our spiritual leaders hit like a ton of gray cinder blocks.

I was working for the Aspen Skiing Co. in 1995, donning my trademark shirt and tie, leading a walking tour of foreign journalists and travel agents through the West End from Aspen Meadows to the Jerome Hotel when a lady named Gail saw me through glass and emerged a stoic Victorian with a frightened look on her pale face like a shed just saw a ghost. Jerry Garcia just died… she said.

I then remember driving through the neighborhood of my childhood like a cart loaded with clay, stunned by the news that I had trouble assimilating. The voices of travel agents and reporters sounded like Charlie Brown’s teacher to me as they spoke: Wah-wah, mwah, wah-wah… My wandering ways stopped screaming, or so I thought -I. I thought back to a colorful, smelly, melodic montage in my mind of those depraved psychedelic concert scenes from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, to Compton Terrace south of Phoenix, to the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine, to the old Sombrero Stadium in Tampa, and many fuzzy spots in between.

When I first started seeing the Grateful Dead in the 1980s, I remember hearing old Deadheads say they’d seen the Dead live…over 100 times and saying to me, that’s funny, it’s also the benchmark by which most diehard skiers judge their ski season. , 100 days. Although I never reached the 100 show milestone, I had the good fortune to meet Jerry Garcia and shake his hand backstage at the Cal Expo Amphitheater in Sacramento.

The first song I ever saw and heard from the Grateful Dead play was Shakedown Street at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, 1983 (the band opened for them). The last was Liberty at the Silver Bowl in Las Vegas, 1995 (the Dave Matthews Band opened and was sometimes better than the Dead). Twenty-three shows later, Jerry Garcia is dead.

I hit the stage hard in its wake, attending the Furthur Festival and every other spinoff imaginable with a living member. I tried to pick a new band to follow because Garcia’s death left a smoking crater where my touring aspirations once lay. Tried to get into Widespread Panic by going to Red Rocks to see them two days in a row with Cody Oates and Tersh Jones. Nothing stuck. The louder the crowd cheered, the further away I felt, like a lost sailor stranded on an island all alone. I even tried Phish with the exact same result. I had invested so much emotion in the Grateful Dead that my quest was hopeless. I used up all my sentimental fun tickets. The futile exercise was like wandering shirtless through the cold rain and snow, trying to replace the mirage of a flawless wife or passionate lover you’ve heard of.

What I highlighted, respected and appreciated, and what energized me, was the fact that these bands were traveling and will continue to wander a path tested by the Grateful Dead, and that people like you and I were there pursuing a real maverick subculture adventure. They were looking for America and themselves, having experiences they would cherish for the rest of their lives, just like me, and I still hope so.

Good show to all and may the four winds bring you home safely.