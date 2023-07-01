Fair, thin and not in leading roles: TISS study shows gender bias in Bollywood







The School of Media and Cultural Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, with a grant from the American Consulate in Mumbai, carried out the study titled Lights, Camera, and Time for Action: Recasting Gender Equality Compliant Hindi Cinema by analyzing 25 box office hits released in 2019 to capture a full year of pre-pandemic theatrical releases as well as 10 female-centric films released between 2012 and 2019. They were judged on 15 parameters such as intersectional representation, profession, degree of sexual stereotyping, consent and intimacy and harassment, among others.

The study of approximately 1,930 characters revealed that 72% of the characters in the films are played by cis men, 26% by cis women and 2% by queer characters. The majority of box office leads and co-leads are male. Women play the lead characters and co-leads in female-centric movies, but they usually play the romantic co-lead role in box office hits. The most common skin tone for female characters is fair skin, and the body type is thin for main characters and “average” for all other supporting characters.

The report takes up observations from existing research like Oxfam India’s report on gender stereotypes in the Indian film industry released in 2018, an Ormax report released in 2022, and Geena Davis Institute research in 2014. “We We also have quantitative and qualitative studies bringing visibility, issues of representation on screen and behind the screen, as well as the experience of women directors, screenwriters and film critics. conversations with the film industry to work towards change for the better,” said Lakshmi Lingam, a retired professor at TISS and project manager at Lights, Camera and Time for Action, which also includes freelance film critic and festival programmer Meenakshi Shedde and award-winning film editor Bina Paul in its advisory committee. Several prominent industry voices, including actors, filmmakers and producers like Vidya Balan,

It’s not just about roles for women, it’s also about the kind of roles they are made to play. Although women in employment and working in the public sphere are shown in films, the professional roles they play are gendered, with a greater presence of women in health care, education, entertainment and development. journalism. Female-centric movies have more diversity and explore “inbound” topics dealing with relationships, sexuality, motherhood, and other sensibilities, while box office hits have “outbound” topics like war, politics, corruption and organized crime. Most often, it is male characters who initiate intimacy and the idea of ​​consent is still fraught with ambiguity. Unfortunately, 92% of the characters in top box office films and female-centric films are from the dominant castes. The report also contains some interesting insights into women in film governance and as Filmfare award winners.

It is when the study looks at the participation of women behind the screen that their absence hits the mark. For example, in the 35 box office hits analyzed, there were a total of 4,131 women employed on the crew—that is, for every actress on screen, there are 8 female team members behind. While for every male actor on screen, there are 19 male crew members behind it with a total of 26,328 male crew members employed in those 35 films. “There are women coming into visual effects and animation. These are women who are part of the broader entertainment industry and have technology skills. There are departments like the cinematography, sound, light, editing, lyrics, etc., where women are lacking Special efforts are needed to train women in these professions Film schools should be funded by the government to provide scholarships for women to study these trades,” Lingam said. Where are the women in the editing, sound, cinematography, lyrics and scripting departments of Hindi blockbusters? 