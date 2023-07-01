WGA Strike finds echoes in 1950s Hollywood blacklist

An exhibit at the Skirball Center reminds striking writers and their supporters of another time when the studio system cared about its talent

The writers’ battle with the studios is mostly economic, while The Blacklist deals with Cold War politics. But Skirball Center curator Cate Thurston, who curated the current exhibit “Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare,” sees similarities between then and now — primarily in the idea that studios and writers are at odds with each other. to each other by outside forces in a battle for their livelihoods.

“You can see the lingering effects of blacklisting in the lack of discussion of certain things in unionism around the country, and even in the WGA where it’s baked and forged in this melting pot of blacklisting,” Erin Hill, professor media and popular culture assistant for UC San Diego, TheWrap said.

Hollywood in the 1950s was haunted by the House Un-American Activities Committee and its hunt for political “subversives”, i.e. Communists. The congressional body was convinced that the Communists had infiltrated every facet of the cinematic landscape and was determined to root them out. The studios, in an attempt to prevent unwarranted government intrusion, began polishing films whose themes were considered questionable and limited projects for those accused of being communists.

J. Edgar Hoover (CREDIT: Getty Images)

The alarm about communist infiltration, or “red scares,” had occurred in the 1910s, 1930s and early 1940s, Hill explained. But the 1950s alarm became “a management tool against work rather than a disciplinary political tool”, she said.

Other Hollywood scares in the mid-20th century presented a similar opportunity for studios to close ranks, Thurston said.

“In 1941, shortly before the United States entered the war, a group of congressmen leaned into Hollywood and accused Hollywood of being a “Jewish plot to push the country into war” “, she said. Before that, in 1934, Leon Lewis, a lawyer and former executive director of the Anti-Defamation League, convened the studio heads of the day to let them know that anti-Semites and fascist sympathizers were infiltrating the industry. cinematographic.

While acknowledging the differences between the two events, Thurston saw a common thread, she told TheWrap, “The studio’s job is to make money and protect the studio.”

Actor John Garfield testifies before the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1951. (Photo: Everett Collection)

In the days of Hollywood’s blacklist and today, Thurston added, it was Hollywood’s collective desire to do what best served the studios that ended up leaving individuals dry.

“All trade unionism is political,” Hill said. “The blacklist was used to disrupt organizing and destroy all these unions…. So the same thing is happening now with a different group of people.

Film is a business and in the case of the Hollywood blacklist and the current strike, workers’ livelihoods were and are in jeopardy.

Thurston said she witnessed strikers feeling a kinship with Skirball’s tribute to those affected by HUAC.

“I had friends who were on strike [and] shared photos of themselves and people they met on the picket line wearing our ‘Blacklist’ exposure stickers,” she said.

“What my friend said is that they found a purpose in [the exhibit]. They could look at that and then push forward that sense of injustice, and go to the picket line and advocate for better terms,” Thurston added. As a show of solidarity with the strikers, the Skirball is allowing WGA members free access to the exhibit as well as related film screenings taking place at the Skirball.

During the Blacklist, the very subjects the screenwriters wrote about were considered dangerous. The ties to the current WGA strike are made even more apparent by realizing how many great Hollywood writers of the 1950s, such as Dalton Trumbo, John Howard Lawson and Carl Foreman were outright denied entry to work in Hollywood due to of how their scripts portrayed things like democracy. and class distinctions.

As Ben Burgis wrote for Jacobin“As the Writers Guild of America settles in for what seems like a long strike, it’s worth remembering that the problem with Hollywood has never been a lack of writers and directors who want to tell compelling stories. .. Whether it’s the precariousness of writers we’re battling now or the vicious purge of Hollywood radicals in the 1950s, the problem has always been the bosses.

History teaches us to learn from the past, and while Hollywood’s Blacklist doesn’t address the same themes as today’s strike, the incident reminds viewers just how serious it can get and why. Hollywood is still keeping tabs on number 1.

You can read more about Skirball’s “Blacklist” exhibition on the museum website.

