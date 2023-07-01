Indiana State Fair to celebrate basketball in 2023





July 1INDIANAPOLIS The Indiana State Fair announced 18 days packed with basketball-inspired entertainment plans in support of its 2023 basketball theme, in partnership with Pacers Sports and Entertainment. The 2023 theme was announced last winter on the basketball court at Governor Holcomb’s Residence with representatives from the Indiana State Fair, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and more. Around this time, it was also revealed that the theme would be activated through multiple interactive experiences and exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball heritage. Today, the Indiana State Fair proudly unveiled plans for personalized experiences guests can expect when they arrive at the 166th Indiana State Fair, including: * HOOPFEST outdoor amusement park * Including a full-size regulation pitch with tournaments, kids’ camps, coach talks, and more. * Pacers Sports & Entertainment Immersive Exhibit * Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy, in partnership with Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame * Space Ham: an augmented reality experience * 1951 Chevy, Gene Hackman’s car from the HOOSIERS movie on display * 18 basketball stories curated over 18 days of the Indiana State Fair * Celebrate the people, places and purpose of the game! * The exhibition on the evolution of the game * The 6th Man: Agriculture & Basketball exhibit * Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A Journey to Historic Indiana High School Gymnasiums * Trees at Tip-Off Attraction: Indiana Hardwoods & the Game * Chuck Taylor and Indiana Basketball exhibit with the Indiana Historical Society * Cultural art installations basketball celebrations * Including installation of sneakers and custom panel art “Indiana is truly the state that grew the game, and we are thrilled to celebrate our unmatched basketball history with Hoosiers this summer at our beloved State Fair,” said Rick Fuson, General Manager of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. The Indiana State Fair is rooted in celebrating all things Indiana agriculture, including the story of why the game of basketball grew here in Indiana. The game was affordable and the play season was based on farmers’ planting and harvesting season in the late 1800s. After each harvest the farm children could play basketball and then at the end of the season March, they could return to the fields to plant. Basketball also has a rich history at the fairgrounds where the iconic Indiana Farmers Coliseum has hosted high school championships, the ABA Pacers, All-Star Games and more. Currently, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum hosts the Horizon League Basketball Championships and IUPUI Men’s Basketball. The Indiana State Fairgrounds opened in 1892, the same year basketball was introduced to Indiana, two great Hoosier traditions that have stood the test of time. To view all theme-related basketball experiences, please visit: https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/entertainment/celebrating-basketball. Information provided Contact Aaron Kirchoff at [email protected]

