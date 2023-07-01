When Salman Khan allegedly threatened Aishwarya Rai to kill her and her family for not appearing on Abu Salem’s show in leaked tapes, “Pehle Pao Pe Maro…I have the power to do this “





Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai have a dark history. But we probably don’t remember when their dark past was suffocating and shocking. Once upon a time, TV stations claimed that Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actors’ phones were tapped. All hell broke loose when some channels aired exclusive recordings of their underworld conversations, where an allegedly drunk Khan continued to abuse Rai and threatened to kill her and her family. In the conversation, which was broadcast by the channels and reported by the media, the Tiger actor, who was then in a relationship with Ponniyin actress Selvan, threatened her to perform on a show hosted by Abu Salem as she continuously warned him about being exploited by RAW and asked him to shut up. She even clearly repeated at times what Salman was saying, who allegedly lost control of himself after getting drunk. Reports claim that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s phones were taped in August 2001, and the actor even claimed that his film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was financed by Chhota Shakeel. He continued to pressure his then-girlfriend to perform for Abu Salem’s show. He abused her and then threatened to kill her, calling her an ass and a female dog. Scroll down to read parts of their conversation. These conversations were later produced by Times Of India, and you can read some of the excerpts below. At the start of the conversation, Aish warned Bhai that their phones were tapped as he furiously abused her. Aishwarya Rai says, “Fuck you.” To which the actor replied, “You’re a fucking bitch. Are you doing the Salem show or not? I want to know if you’re doing the Salem show or not? She retorts, “Oh really, you’re drunk. Salman Khan reiterated, “Are you doing Salem show or not? Abu Salem show or not? Abu Salem show or not? Aishwarya Rai then warned him: “Your phone is tapped. The conversation escalated when the actor threatened the Guru actress about her connection to the underworld. Aishwarya instead tried to silence him. Salman Khan at the end of the conversation, lost his temper and said, “You are using abusive language against me. I know Abu Salem, Chhota Shakeel and I know Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. I know Guru Satam and all those underworld people. If I say “Aisi ra*di ne mujhse aise baat ki”, they will shoot you. Pehle baap ko maro ma*arch*d, phir bhai ko maro, phir isko maro. Pehle pao pe maro, phir thigh pe maro, phir haath pe maro. I have the power to do it. You know I can do this. It’s a fact, it’s a fact. » In the end, Aishwarya Rai berates him for the last time and says, “Salman Khan, stop all this garbage. What is this?” The Maharashtra government later confirmed that the actor’s phone was under surveillance from August 2001 to October 2001. According to PTI, when asked if the voice of the recording was that of the actress, her lawyer Girish Kulkarni replied that it was more of a single voice-slanted conversation and declined to elaborate. For more Bollywood throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read: Disha Patani Dons AS*xy Pink Ensemble With Plunging Neckline Flaunting Her Busty Assets And Gets Roughly Trolled By Fans Online, One Says Har Jagah Bra Pehen Ke Chali Jaati Hai Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

