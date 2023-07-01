BOLLYWOOD BEATS CHICAGO, Underground, Chicago, July 15 to July 16





First Club Bhangra night in Chicago with DJ Browny!!

TO PARTY: For the very first time, FOMOO Events presents CLUB BHANGRA in Chicago. It’s Chicago’s hottest party with 2X flavors of music and dancing. Party the night away with Bhangra and Bollywood music. Catch some of Chicago’s most amazing Bhangra and Bollywood dancers on the dance floor on July 15th. All this fun in the heart of downtown Chicago. DJ: This Delhi boy is famous for bringing the most unique mashups to every party. Not only will it make you dance, but it will also make you sing your heart out. NYC favorite DJ & MC BROWNY is back on the Underground dance floor. TICKETS: The ticket price does not include any drinks or food, the ticket price is for ENTRY ONLY. Early Bird tickets start at $19.99. General admission, group discounts and VIP packages available. Buy tickets fast before they go up and sell out! PLACE: You’ll party in the Underground. Amazing venue With experienced bartenders, enjoy flawless and elite service. Premium food and beverages will be available for purchase. TIME: Doors open at 10 p.m. and continue until 3 a.m. Age and ID – This event is strictly for ages 21 and up. Appropriate physical ID will be required for entry. PLEASE BRING A VALID PHYSICAL IDENTITY: government-issued ID/driver’s license or passport. NO other ID will be accepted! Photocopies or photos of your ID on your phone will NOT be accepted. Physical ID required! REFUND POLICY – No Refunds, All Sales Final: Unforeseen circumstances beyond our control will not be grounds for refunds, including but not limited to: local or national weather conditions, natural disasters, queues, extended lines, family emergencies, medical emergencies, including COVID-19 results, employment issues, including layoffs, traffic, parking, public or private transportation issues, etc If you purchased for a date, place, event, etc. incorrect, we are not obligated to issue a refund, credit, exchange or transfer. We reserve the right to refuse entry to any ticket holder, without refund, for any reason, including but not limited to: disorderly behavior, non-compliance with venue rules, improper dress , drunkenness, venue capacity, breach of security and other restrictions. You are aware that Talent can be changed without notice, which does not justify a refund. You are aware that the promised amenities are not guaranteed and are not grounds for reimbursement. Dissatisfaction with any aspect of the event is not grounds for refund, including but not limited to: music, DJs, decorations or lack thereof, gifts or lack thereof , beverages or lack thereof, liquor selection, bar staff, food availability and selection, other guests/attendees, venue staff, event staff, security, performance, ambience, amenities, venue, process registration, seating or lack of seating, queues, emergency event closures, delayed start of events, early end of events, etc. We often take photos and videos at our events. Please email us at Zm9tb29ldmVudHMgfCBnbWFpbCAhIGNvbQ== if you want your photos deleted. https://cdn-az.allevents.in/events1/banners/18a9b4a0-13fe-11ee-add4-5debcc7aff2a-rimg-w720-h726-gmir.jpg

