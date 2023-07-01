Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89 | Movies





Alan Arkin, an actor whose career has spanned seven impressive decades and countless memorable performances, and who won an Oscar for Little Miss Sun, is dead. He was 89 years old. Alan Wolf Arkin was born in Brooklyn on March 26, 1934, with his family moving to Los Angeles when he was 12. He started taking acting lessons at a young age but became a college dropout to pursue his first creative love: music, forming the Tarriers, a folk music group of which he was the lead singer. Arkin, along with the others, wrote a version of the Jamaican calypso folk tune “The Banana Boat Song” which was a big hit in 1956. Along with writing and performing with the band, he began pursuing acting opportunities, and his two endeavors came together for his screen debut (albeit uncredited) when he appeared with the Tarriers in 1957. Calypso Heat wave. Arkin’s musical talents also found their way into his stage work, combined with his participation in Chicago’s original Second City Comedy troupe, as he wrote lyrics, music and sketches for his Broadway debut. . From the second city. His theatrical work would see him win a Tony for Joseph Steins comedy Walk in laughing and he also enjoyed a successful run as a director. Still, Arkin will probably be best remembered for his film and television career, a man who could turn in stage-stealing performances in even smaller supporting roles. He flipped between the small and big screens effortlessly, with his best movie moments including the likes of Argo, Wait until nightfall, Inspector Clouseau (the attempt to make a Pink Panther movie without Peter Sellers), Catch-22, Little Murders (which he also made), The in-laws, Great difficulty, Glengarry Glen Ross, So I married an ax murderer, Edward Scissorhands, The Rocket, Gattaca, Beverly Hills Slums, Cleaning in the sun, get smart, The Muppets (decades after their appearance in their television series), Go in style and Tim Burton Dumbo. He earned an Oscar nomination for his first credited screen role in The Russians are coming, the Russians are comingand another for The heart is a lonely hunter but would mark the trophy itself for Little Miss Sun. On television, he has earned several Emmy nominations and appeared on shows such as Chicago Hope, Captain Kangaroo, Saint Elsewhere And The Kominsky method. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man,” his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony said in a joint statement. “A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

