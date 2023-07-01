Daily horoscope for July 1, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Saturday July 1, 2023 Today’s birthday (01/07/23). Friends are your true wealth, especially this year. Discipline with studies, travels and investigations uncovers buried treasures. Savor domestic bliss this fall, before solving winter social changes. Spring cleaning and home renovations set the stage for professional breakthroughs. Pull together for a stronger weave. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today, 8 adventures await you. You can explore the world from the comfort of your own home. Learn through the eyes of another. Establish long distance connections. Explore the possibilities. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8 Review your resources. Think beyond past constraints. You are particularly creative. Strategize and speculate with your partner. Take the bacon home and cook it. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is an 8 Collaborate with your partner. Discuss dreams and possibilities. Increase your income and savings, step by step. Advance faster by working together. There is freedom in commitment. Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Today is a 9 Practice makes perfect. Maintain physical routines to build strength and endurance. Energize a personal dream. Follow a passion for fun, growth and discovery. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 focus on love, pleasure, and beauty. Creative expression blooms beautifully. Settle into private productivity. Share sweet appreciation, gratitude and admiration. Discover the romantic possibilities. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is an 8 Discuss household changes you would like. Take advantage of a good deal or lucky conditions. Many hands do light work. Gather for family gain. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is an 8. You are particularly creative and brilliant. Develop professional opportunities. Fortune favors passion projects. Write, film and publish. Make connections that lead to new opportunities. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 9 Money-making opportunities abound. Expand your search. Explore the options and determine the way forward. The more you learn, the more you earn. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 9 A personal goal is at hand. Combine passion, luck and discipline to win. Expand your investigation in new directions. Collaborate to seize a lucky opportunity. Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is a 7 Treat a transition as an opportunity. You can adapt to changes. Work together to find a workaround. There is plenty of room to grow. Imagine possibilities. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is an 8 A good friend brings another. Build good relationships when you least expect them. Commit to a busy schedule with good food and rest. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 7 career topics that hold your attention. Discuss the potential with trusted friends and allies who see your blind spots. Keep pursuing the work you love. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

