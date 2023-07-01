Entertainment
Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood divas who got their start in Southern movies
Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan.
Prior to her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya in 2006.
Bollywood is well known worldwide for its extremely gifted personalities and their work. We have seen B city celebrities who have made India proud on a global scale with their contributions to the world of cinema time and time again.
Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others are doing incredibly well in their film careers today. Surprisingly, they all got their acting debuts in Southern films. Let’s take a look at some of the leading Bollywood actresses who started their acting career with Southern films and became household names across India.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is unquestionably the queen of a million hearts. The actress who wowed audiences with her spectacular performance in Shah Rukh Khan with Om Shanti Om made her acting debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya in 2006. Indrajit Lankesh directed the film, which starred Upendra in the main role.
Priyanka Chopra
When it comes to captivating audiences with her acting abilities, Priyanka Chopra has left no stone unturned. After winning the title of Miss World, the actress was supposed to be part of Abbas-Mastans’ romantic thriller, Humraaz. However, things did not go as planned by the producers and the actress. Soon after, she made her acting debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The actress who needs no introduction is an image of elegance and grace. Aishwarya Rai tried her luck in acting after winning the 1994 Miss World title and she made her debut with Mani Ratnams 1997 Tamil film Iruvar which also starred Mohanlal in the lead role. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, the actress’ first Hindi film, was released the same year, starring Bobby Deol alongside her.
critical i say
Although Kriti Sanon has appeared in several Bollywood films, she is a well-known figure in India. The actress made her acting debut with Mahesh Babus 1: Nenokkadine which was directed by Sukumar and released in 2014. Kriti went on to star in Hindi films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree. More recently, she was seen in Adipurush.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani, who is known for her killer looks, made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu film Loafer. Varun Tej played a pivotal role in the film. The actress received her first commercial break in Bollywood with Neeraj Pandeys MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which she played Priyanka Jha, the lover of Mahendra Singh Dhonis (cricketer).
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu has delivered some of the best content-driven films at the box office over the years. The actress is known for making films that have social impact and change in society. Taapsee made her acting debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam before moving to Bollywood. The film starred Manoj Manchu and it was released in 2010.
Rakul Preet Singh
Although Rakul Preet Singh did most of her work in the southern film industry, she is now a well-known figure in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut with a Kannada film, Gilli 2009. Raghav Loki directed the film, which also starred Gururaj Jaggesh.
