Actor/playwright Herb Newsome scores another triumph with solo show ‘Break It Down’ – Cache Valley Daily





Actor and playwright Herb Newsome appears in Lyric Repertory Company’s entertaining production of his one-man show “Break It Down,” which premiered June 30. LOGAN The Lyric Repertory Companys production in progress Break it down by playwright/actor Herb Newsome is a visceral and immersive experience for local audiences. Newsome has a genius for using accents, projections, music, dance and rapid costume changes to recreate the sight, sound and feel of a particular era of black urban culture. During the 2022 Lyric season, he invited the public to join him in the bebop era of jazz musicians in the solo show Freeman in Paris. Newsome scored another spectacular triumph on June 30 with the local debut of Break it downan entertaining one-man show about the evolution of hip-hop music in the 1970s. Much more than just a 90-minute history lesson, Break it down delves deep into the roots of hip-hop, explaining how it emerged from the peacekeeping efforts of gang members in the Bronx’s urban jungle, dance parties in the 1980s, and ultimately became a form of artistic expression new and ubiquitous. Originally from Staten Island, the versatile actor/screenwriter now divides his time between New York and Los Angeles. As a young boy, Newsome appeared in the John Sayles film Brother from Another Planet and on stage with Angela Bassett in the off-Broadway production of Black girl. His other film credits include The Pick-Up Artist, Sweet Nothings, Untamed and Abandoned. Newsomes stage credits include A Raisin in the Sun, The Meeting, News for Me, Macbeth, Richard III and five pieces by August Wilson (Ma Raineys Black Bottom, Fences, Jitney, The Piano Lesson and Radio Golf). As a director, he has guided productions for the New York International Fringe Festival; the Philadelphia Fringe Festival; the National Black Theatre; the Hollywood Fringe Festival; the Kuntu Repertory Company; the New Horizons Theater; and National Arts Festival in South Africa. Newsome is the author of a complete play, A King’s Revenge, which is a hip-hop musical based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet. He has also written and performed in three solo shows (In Devils Heaven break it down And Freeman in Paris). His performances in the operatic productions of Fox on the fairway, Fences And Freeman in Paris last year not only made Newsome a favorite of local audiences, but also of fellow actors at the repertoire company. These young people, for the most part, came in force on opening night to noisily encourage him in Break it down. Predictably, Newsome does all of this superbly in Break it down. He is a DJ. He does breakdancing. He raps. He even shows a talent for tagging (graffiti-painting). After all, it’s a one-man show and the sweaty, hard-working Newsome never lets his audience forget that. But his schtick never gets boring. Even playing ten characters, Newsome makes each of them distinct with different intonations and character traits. The show is simply a tour de force. All performances of Break it down are programmed in the intimate Black Box Theater of the Chase Fine Arts Center on the campus of Utah State University. Representations of Break it down will continue until July 22.









