



With hours to go, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has extended a negotiation deadline and delayed a possible strike in its dispute with Hollywood studios. SAG-AFTRA announced Friday (June 30) that it has reached an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) to extend existing television and film contracts. The agreements, which were set to expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, will now expire July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT, SAG-AFTRA said in an update Friday. The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed media blackout. Therefore, members should continue to report to work as usual until further notice. Now, the SAG-AFTRA National Council is due to meet on July 13 to determine whether a satisfactory agreement has been reached. Members must be prepared for the very real possibility of the National Council declaring a strike of the Codified Basic Agreement and TV Agreement as early as July 13, 2023, the organization adds. The union, which represents around 160,000 players, is negotiating with the AMPTP on issues such as streaming residuals, artificial intelligence and pension and health contributions, according to Variety. An actors’ strike would hamper scripted film and television productions that have yet to be halted by the ongoing writers’ strike, which began May 2. In a video update June 24, The nanny SAG-AFTRA star and National Council Chair Fran Drescher told members the union is engaged in extremely productive negotiations that focus on all the critical issues that you have told us are most important to YOU. In a letter signed by more than 300 actors and obtained by rolling stonehowever, SAG-AFTRA members told negotiators they might be willing to make sacrifices that leadership is not. They wrote: We hope you heard the message from us: this is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered good business in other years is not all just not enough. We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have all been undermined over the past decade. We must reverse these trajectories. The signatories of which Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Quinta Brunson pointed out several issues in the letter, including AI technology, minimum wage, and self-band broadcasting practices. We want you to know that we would rather strike than compromise on these fundamentals, they added. If you are unable to follow through, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the members, and join the WGA on the picket lines. For our union and its future, this is our moment. We hope that, on our behalf, you will encounter this moment and not miss it. More titles:

