Henry Cavill’s Superman Replacement Actor Reacts To Casting News With Single Emoji

The next Superman actor gave a quick unique emoji response to his cast.

David Corenswet will become the next live-action actor to join the star dynasty to play Superman with the 2025 release of James Gunn Superman: Legacysucceeding Henry Cavill’s four-movie tenure of the SnyderVerse.

The long line of Superman actors will already grow by two this year thanks to My Adventures with Supermanis Jack Quaid and the flashby Nicolas Cage.

David Corenswet Reacts to Superman Casting (Briefly)

David Corenswet

DCU’s new Superman actor David Corenswet, who will take over the cape from outgoing actor Henry Cavill, responded to a Twitter post from The boys actor Jack Quaid congratulating him on landing the superhero role.

Tuesday, the day of the casting announcement for Corenswet, Quaid noted how he met Corenswet on production several years ago, praising it as “one of the nicest people [he’s] never worked with” and promising that he will “absolutely heartbreaking” the role of Superman:

“I met David Corenswet years ago doing a pilot that was never picked up. One of the nicest people I’ve ever worked with. He will absolutely smash this role. So happy for you, man! Congratulations.”

Corens Law gave a simple, shy response of a “Welcoming face” emoji; the actor has yet to make an official statement about his Superman casting.

Twitter

The two young actors have a few history to work together, with the two appearing in USA Network’s 2017 Yale University period drama pilot Tap. The episode unfortunately never aired as the show was not picked up for one season.

American Network

Quaid and Corenswet are among the latest to join the long legacy of Superman actors. The boys will make his debut as the Man of Steel with the premiere of My Adventures with Superman on Friday, July 7, in which he will voice Clark Kent/Superman.

In a instagram story, Quaid shared a post of his picture with Corenswet – which was captioned “Two Supermen” and questioned “how did someone get this photo” before congratulating the new Man of Steel again:

“I know how someone got that picture since that pilot never aired, but congratulations again to David Corenswet.”

instagram

David Corenswet prepares to become Superman

For now, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan continue to remain reasonably quiet about their Superman and Lois Lane castings, even though director James Gunn has already confirmed the news of their signing is accurate.

Both actors will no doubt be thrilled to have landed their DCU roles, with Corenswet calling the Man of Steel her dream role as early as 2019 while Brosnahan expressed during the process how she would do it. “jump at the opportunity.”

While their responses may currently be limited to single emojis, the two will likely end up giving press interviews in the not-too-distant future before the production of Superman: Legacy starts in January 2024.

The couple will likely have a busy few months before filming even begins, as they’re working on other projects at the moment and preparing for the most important roles of their two careers – which will no doubt involve a lot of preparation.

But Corenswet and Brosnahahn’s reactions aren’t the only ones fans have been waiting for, with many fans eager to hear the opinions of Henry Cavill – who may well appear in the current press for the witcher Season 3.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.