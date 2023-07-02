Hollywood actors extend contract negotiations, temporarily avoiding strike

The Hollywood Actors Union and major Hollywood studios agreed on Friday to continue negotiations until mid-July, averting the immediate threat of a second strike in the entertainment sector this summer.

The SAG-AFTRA union and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) have announced that they will extend their current contract, which was due to expire at midnight, until July 12.

The agreement gives both parties more time to reach a settlement and prevent a work stoppage that would have worsened ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) walked off the job on May 2, forcing many film and television productions to shut down.

A-list stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, in a letter to union leaders this week, said they were ready to walk off the job if negotiators failed to reach a ‘transformative deal’ on a payday of higher base and safeguards regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI).







Hollywood writers and their supporters from the actors union SAG AFTRA walk the picket line outside Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California on June 30, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

The letter came days after union negotiators released a video saying their talks had been “extremely productive”, a possible sign that a deal was within reach.

In a message to members on Friday, SAG-AFTRA negotiators had unanimously agreed to extend the contract “to exhaust all opportunities to secure the just contract we all demand and deserve.”

“No one should mistake this extension for a weakness,” they said.







A supporter holds a “SAG AFTRA Supports WGA” sign outside Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA voted in early June to give its leaders the power to call a work stoppage if talks break down.

The negotiations were taking place during a difficult time for Hollywood studios.

Conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable after pumping billions into programming to attract subscribers.







A teacher supporting striking Hollywood writers holds up a sign that reads ‘AI has no children to feed! on the picket line outside Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

The rise of streaming has eroded TV ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink.

The 11,500 writer walkout ended a wide swath of television production and delayed filming of movies including Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” and “Blade.”

Any ongoing filming would have to stop if the cast also went on strike.

Executives from SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, and the WGA say the entertainment industry has changed dramatically with the rise of streaming TV and the emergence of technologies such as generative AI, which they fear it will be used to write scripts or create digital actors. .

AMPTP, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, declined to comment on its discussions with SAG-AFTRA.

The two sides agreed to continue negotiations without discussing talks with the media, according to a joint statement issued Friday.

Along with the screenwriters, the AMPTP said it had offered “generous” salary increases but could not accommodate all of the screenwriters’ demands.

The studios and the WGA have not had discussions since the writers’ strike began on May 2.

The WGA walkout hits caterers, prop suppliers and other small businesses that derive much of their revenue from Hollywood productions.

The last writers’ strike in 2007 and 2008 cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion.