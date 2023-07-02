Jonathan Majors accused of abusing ex-girlfriends, report says

A new report accuses embattled actor Jonathan Majors of abusing two other former romantic partners, as well as behaving aggressively towards crew members on film sets and school classmates theatre.

The resurfaced allegations come as Majors prepares for a criminal trial in New York where he faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. Majors and his attorneys have denied the allegations and maintained his innocence throughout the case. His trial is scheduled for August 3.

Thursday, Rolling Stone published a report with a new set of allegations that span the past decade, citing interviews with more than 40 people close or familiar with Yale University’s drama school majors, on film productions and while he was dating with several other women. All sources were granted anonymity by Rolling Stone as they expressed fear of career repercussions and personal retaliation from Majors and his team.

Among the most serious allegations against Majors in the report are claims that the Creed III actor was physically and emotionally abusive with one former girlfriend and emotionally abusive with another. These specific allegations were based on interviews with nine sources, according to Rolling Stone.

A source told Rolling Stone that the treatment in a relationship was truly extreme abuse, both physically and mentally, and things allegedly led to him strangling her. Other sources told the magazine that a second girlfriend he dated called their relationship emotional torture. In both cases, the sources alleged that the majors would start their relationships romantically and gradually become more unstable and controlling.

The Times has not independently corroborated the allegations.

Majors’ attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, denied the allegations against his client in a statement provided to The Times.

Jonathan Majors vehemently denies the Rolling Stones’ false allegations that he physically, verbally or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his former romantic partners, Pusch wrote in the statement. rolling stone embarked on a mission to dig dirt on Jonathan Majors to falsely portray him as a violent and abusive black man, facts be damned.

Pusch also wrote that the allegations were based entirely on hearsay and called the Rolling Stones’ supply highly flawed.

Other sources told Rolling Stone that he was involved in several physical and verbal altercations with classmates during rehearsals while at Yale where he completed a graduate program in drama from 2013 to 2016. And in Hollywood, multiple production sources alleged to the magazine that Majors pushed one person and physically intimidated another while shouting on the set of the independent film Magazine Dreams.

The majors used a method actor approach to the critically acclaimed drama about a rage-filled, fame-obsessed coachbuilder immersing himself in character in the film, even off-set, and cast members were told to keep their distance. Others said they felt uncomfortable during filming, which led to a complaint to producers, according to Rolling Stone.

Another production source said Majors brought customers to tears on the set of 2022 war drama Devotion, calling the behavior abusive, the magazine reported.

Pusch dismissed the on-set allegations as flat-out untrue.

Anyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he uses an immersive method style of acting, and while this can sometimes be misconstrued as rudeness, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have also attested to his dedication to his craft. like his kindness, Pusch said in a separate statement sent to Rolling Stone, adding that Majors also denies any allegations of abuse, violence or intimidation during his time at Yale.

In another rebuttal of Rolling Stone’s report, Pusch also sent for publication six character statements from former romantic partners of Mr. Majors attesting to his character and the falsity of the accusations.

The magazine, however, reached out to all six former partners and reported that only one of the people consented to Majors’ team using his statements. The woman, who dated the Lovecraft Country actor as a teenager, called him sweet, kind and gentle. Other women said they never authorized such statements to be published, while another refused to share the statement with the Majors team and claimed it was pre-written and untrue.

Pusch defended these character statements to The Times, writing: The statements were not fabricated and there was clearly no intent to misrepresent the opinions of these individuals, whom Mr. Majors deeply respects.

Rolling Stone did exactly what the Manhattan prosecutor did: ignore and twist the facts in favor of a false and preconceived narrative, Pusch wrote.

After Majors was arrested and charged in late March, his budding career seemed to take a dive. He was reportedly dumped by his advertising and management companies, as well as several potential film projects and ad campaigns. It’s still unclear if Marvel will recast his role as Kang the Conqueror, who Majors played in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the studio was gearing up to cast the next supervillain in the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel, along with other close associates, such as Creed III co-star Michael B. Jordan, have remained silent on the allegations as the criminal case progresses.

Prosecutors accused Majors of injuring a woman during an altercation in the back of a Manhattan cab, pulling her finger, twisting her arm behind her back and punching her in the face with a open hand and cut off his ear. Majors was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third degree assault and one misdemeanor count each of attempted third degree assault, second degree aggravated harassment and second degree harassment.

Several alleged Majors abuse victims have come forward since the actors’ arrest and were cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Variety reported in April.

Majors’ attorneys have countered the charges by releasing a video that appears to show the accuser unharmed and out on the town after parting ways with Major on the night of the alleged incident. Her team also released screenshots of text messages that allegedly show the accuser retracting her allegations and appearing to admit fault in the altercation.

And earlier this week, Reported insider that Majors had filed a separate police report against his accuser, alleging he had been the victim of domestic violence. In the report, shot in a Manhattan neighborhood last week, the 33-year-old actor claimed he was not the attacker and that the woman assaulted him, slapping, scratching and grabbing him on the face.

Last week, New York Criminal Court Judge Rachel Pauley set a trial date for August 3 in Majors’ second court appearance. His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said she provided prosecutors with compelling evidence of Majors’ innocence, including photographs depicting the injuries she inflicted on Mr Majors and pictures of his clothes being torn as a direct result. violent actions (of the woman).

She also accused police and prosecutors of racial bias against Majors, who is black. She said a white police officer got in Majors’ face and taunted him when he tried to show the officer the injuries he had caused to the woman.

Chaudhry previously accused the district attorney of rigging cases and called Majors’ charges a witch hunt against the actor that highlights the racial biases that permeate the criminal justice system.