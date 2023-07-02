Twitter imposes temporary daily limits on reading tweets





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Thousands of people filed complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to posting 600 tweets a day, restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable site data. The crackdown began to have ripple effects early on Saturday, prompting more than 7,500 people at one point to report problems using the social media service, based on complaints. recorded on Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages. Although this is a relatively small number on Twitter, over 200 million users worldwide, the problem was widespread enough that the #TwitterDown hashtag tended to grow in some parts of the world. The service disruptions came a day after Twitter began requiring people to log into the service in order to view tweets and profiles, a change in its longstanding practice to allow all comers to browse the chatter on what Musk has often touted as the global digital city. square since its purchase for 44 billion dollars last year. In a Friday tweet, Musk described the new restrictions as a temporary measure that was taken because we were getting so much looted data that it was degrading service for normal users! Musk explained the measurements in a Saturday tweet that announced unverified accounts will be temporarily limited to reading 600 messages per day while verified accounts will be able to scroll up to 6,000 messages per day. The restrictions could result in Twitter users being locked out for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. The higher threshold allowed on verified accounts is part of an $8-a-month subscription service Musk rolled out earlier this year in a bid to boost Twitter’s revenue which has fallen sharply since he took over. took over the company and laid off about three-quarters of the workforce. to reduce costs and avoid bankruptcy. Advertisers have since reduced their spending on Twitter, in part because of changes that have allowed for more sometimes hateful and thorny content that offends a wider portion of the service’s audience. Musk recently hired Linda Yaccarino, a longtime NBC Universal executive, will become CEO of Twitter in a bid to win back advertisers. An Associated Press investigation into Saturday’s access issues triggered a crude automated response that Twitter sends to most press inquiries without answering the question. Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

