Lots to look forward to in July | Culture & Leisure

Happy July! In addition to fireworks, the Fourth and Family Holidays, July offers Hallmark a chance to showcase its July Christmas a flurry of all-too-soon holiday movies, such as the 2022 holiday romance Three Wise Men and a Baby (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-G).
So what else can we expect under our Christmas tree in July? Justified fans can look forward to the return of Timothy Olyphants in Justified: Primeval, streaming on FX on Hulu starting July 18.
Hulu will also revive Matt Groening’s animated satire Futurama on July 24.
Max begins streaming Stephen Soderbergh’s limited thriller series Full Circle on July 13. An impressive cast includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid.
Prime Video will stream an adaptation of the popular The Horror of Dolores Roach podcast starting July 7.
Speaking of adaptations, Peacock adapted the Twisted Metal video game as a series. The first season begins on July 27.
The returning series includes the goofy and beloved vampire parody What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX on July 13 and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx stars in the Netflix original film They Cloned Tyrone, an over-the-top take on government conspiracies, which arrives July 21.
Some viewers can’t wait for the ultra-pink Barbie movie to hit the big screen, but Apple TV+ is celebrating a toy craze from a more recent vintage. Look for Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan in The Beanie Bubble, streaming July 28.
Fans of tried-and-true, hard-wired lore only have a few weeks to look forward to Shark Week’s return to the Discovery Channel and Max on July 23.
Shark fans who can’t wait can watch National Geographics’ counterfeit SharkFest, starting Sunday. See the lists below.
Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported (FAST) streaming television platform kicks off July with a brand new 24-hour channel dedicated exclusively to Godzilla movies. Expect fire-breathing, smashing and destruction from various incarnations of the reptilian beast, from the original 1954 Gojira to the 2004 thriller Godzilla: Final Wars. Between them, all decades of Godzilla interpretation are included.
Even Mothra, from 1961, a personal favourite.
Viewers weighing their options (and budgets) might consider the new Paramount+ platform with Showtime. For an additional two bucks, Paramount+ subscribers can add current and legacy Showtimes content to their streaming menu. This includes Homeland, Dexter, Billions and Yellowjackets.
Check local rosters for regional MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).
The Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions have reached the USFL Championship (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
After a gruesome murder, a creative writing student fears her mentor has strayed from fiction in the shocking 2023 My Professors Guide to Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
A missing couple may not have walked away from the family farm after all, as Buried in the Backyard (7 p.m., Oxygen) enters its fifth season.
NASCAR Action (4 p.m., NBC).
Shown on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): Navy braces for challenge from China; a profile of Bronx billionaire Rocco Commisso, who recently bought a football team in Florence, Italy.
Bull Shark Bandits (7 p.m., National Geographic). The SharkFest fare is also streaming on Hulu and Disney+.
A scrap metal contest kicks off the fifth season of Tough as Nails (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
A river crossing proves dangerous on 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (7 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
The Moor Reveals the Shallow Grave of a Mysterious Woman on Ridley (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
The voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen headline the 1999 sequel Toy Story 2 (8 p.m., ABC, TV-G).
Undead obituaries raise eyebrows during the ninth-season finale of Endeavor on Masterpiece (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
Shark Eat Shark (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
Saved from a Shark (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
The Bronx is up and the Batteries are dead in The Walking Dead: Dead City (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
The Idol (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), about a pop star recovering from a nervous breakdown, concludes its first season.
Charlotte Rampling and Richard Harris star in the 1977 environmental disaster film Orca (7 p.m. Saturday, TMC). Considered a knockoff of Jaws, it was rejected by critics but became a box office hit. A first role for Bo Derek, before she and her braids became famous in 10.
A Fire at the Drone Factory on NCIS: Los Angeles (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) …Three hours of repeating America’s Funniest Videos (7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Two-hour rerun of 48 Hours (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS).
Americas Funniest Home Videos (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … Americas Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) … Gordon Ramsays Food Stars (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV -14) … Kidnapped, drugged and out of time on NCIS: Los Angeles (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in the 2019 clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional, sleazy Technicolor blarney approach to director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).