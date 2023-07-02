Kevin Spacey’s trial begins in London

Actor Kevin Spacey appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday at the start of his sex offense trial. He hopes to continue clearing his name after successfully contesting similar charges in Massachusetts in 2019 and New York in 2022.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2013. During the major Part of this period he was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London. .

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London with his legal team, June 30, 2023 [Photo: WSWS]

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner who helped save the Old Vic from bankruptcy and attract younger audiences. He struck a chord with viewers for his performance in the Netflix series Card castle, by Frank Underwood, a corrupt member of Congress from South Carolina who ruthlessly pursues the American presidency. The WSWS commented in 2014 that the series was a damning and unanswerable indictment of the existing political and economic system, and as such will contribute to undermining it.

Spaceys’ downfall was swift after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced in 2017 at the height of the #MeToo campaign. Within days, Netflix officials fired him from Card castle then later sued him for over $30 million in damages, claiming they were forced to cut the series short due to his alleged sexual misconduct.

In the loosest way, director Ridley Scott erased Spacey from the finished film All the money in the world, reprising his role as billionaire oil magnate J. Paul Getty. The Old Vic dropped him although he admitted that it was not possible to verify any of these allegations.

On Friday, prosecutor Christine Agnew KC opened the trial, which is expected to last a month, saying Spacey is a hugely famous actor who has won numerous awards. He is also, according to the prosecution, a man who sexually assaults other men.

Spacey is a man who doesn’t respect personal boundaries or space, Agnew continued, a man who apparently delights in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable, a sexual tyrant.

Kevin Spacey in Card castle

Agnew listed the 12 charges against Spacey and detailed accompanying allegations made by four men. None of them reported their abuse allegations before or after 2017, and although described as spanning from 2001 to 2013, the allegations made by three of the four relate to unique events each in 2005, 2008 and 2013. .

The charges involve allegations that Spacey was overly touchy with one individual, and that he intimately touched another of the complainants and spoke to him in a lewd manner. A third accuser alleges that after spending the night with Spacey, he awoke to find him engaged in sexual activity. A fourth alleges Spacey gave the complainant a hug and two kisses on the neck, then grabbed him.

Agnew concluded his opening remarks by stating that Spacey had abused his power and influence to take what he wanted and who he wanted, when he wanted.

Patrick Gibbs, defending Spacey, was given special permission due to the nature of the trial to deliver a brief opening speech. He urged jurors not to make up their minds unless and until you hear both sides of the story after the defense presents its case, likely in two weeks. Spacey, he pointed out, completely denies the charges and would explain in due time what really happened, if anything.

Spacey said he was baffled and deeply hurt by the allegations of a complainant, whom he considered a smart and charming man and friend. He remembers little or nothing of the other complainants, although it was possible that he made an awkward pass at some point to someone he did not remember.

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court [Photo: WSWS]

Gibbs argued that the alleged events happened a long time ago and have been sinisterly reimagined, made up or twisted. He continued forcefully, You will soon hear, I suggest, truths, you will soon hear half-truths, you will also hear, I suggest… deliberate exaggerations and you will hear many damned lies.

Gibbs said likely obstacles would arise during the trial, including rumor, fame, fame responses, secrecy, shame and sexual confusion. He asked the jury to think about what some people might expect of Spacey, his wealth and influence, and what his life was like, especially after coming out as gay. Could his actions have been reasonably consensual?

Launched in the wake of the 2016 US presidential election, #MeToo was used by its Democratic Party and media instigators to appeal to sensitive layers of mostly affluent middle-class professionals. It sought to replace the presumption of innocence with the anti-democratic principle that women should be believed and trials fueled by media rumors regardless of evidence and the defendant’s right to due process. In the case of Spaceys, only gender and sexual orientation are different.

Aside from the mercenary motivations of many involved, one of the main drivers of the campaign was to deflect opposition to then-President Donald Trump into the impasse of identity politics, aggressively promoted over the past 40 years. years by the upper middle class, Democrats and pseudo-lefts.

The #MeToo witch hunt against Spacey began to unravel in July 2019 when a Massachusetts district attorney dropped sexual assault charges against him after the accuser refused to testify about messages missing text on his mobile phone. The latter pleaded the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination, forcing the preliminary hearing and the entire case to be halted.

In October 2022 in New York, a jury deliberated for just over an hour before deciding in favor of Spacey in a civil lawsuit brought against him by fellow actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance on him 30 years earlier at a party in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. The jury dismissed the lawsuit, which sought $40 million in damages, and accepted Spaceys’ defense that the alleged encounter never happened.

The London trial continues next week.