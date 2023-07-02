Connect with us

Kevin Spacey’s trial begins in London

Kevin Spacey's trial begins in London

 


Actor Kevin Spacey appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday at the start of his sex offense trial. He hopes to continue clearing his name after successfully contesting similar charges in Massachusetts in 2019 and New York in 2022.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2013. During the major Part of this period he was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London. .

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London with his legal team, June 30, 2023 [Photo: WSWS]

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner who helped save the Old Vic from bankruptcy and attract younger audiences. He struck a chord with viewers for his performance in the Netflix series Card castle, by Frank Underwood, a corrupt member of Congress from South Carolina who ruthlessly pursues the American presidency. The WSWS commented in 2014 that the series was a damning and unanswerable indictment of the existing political and economic system, and as such will contribute to undermining it.

Spaceys’ downfall was swift after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced in 2017 at the height of the #MeToo campaign. Within days, Netflix officials fired him from Card castle then later sued him for over $30 million in damages, claiming they were forced to cut the series short due to his alleged sexual misconduct.

In the loosest way, director Ridley Scott erased Spacey from the finished film All the money in the world, reprising his role as billionaire oil magnate J. Paul Getty. The Old Vic dropped him although he admitted that it was not possible to verify any of these allegations.

On Friday, prosecutor Christine Agnew KC opened the trial, which is expected to last a month, saying Spacey is a hugely famous actor who has won numerous awards. He is also, according to the prosecution, a man who sexually assaults other men.

Spacey is a man who doesn’t respect personal boundaries or space, Agnew continued, a man who apparently delights in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable, a sexual tyrant.

Kevin Spacey in Card castle

Agnew listed the 12 charges against Spacey and detailed accompanying allegations made by four men. None of them reported their abuse allegations before or after 2017, and although described as spanning from 2001 to 2013, the allegations made by three of the four relate to unique events each in 2005, 2008 and 2013. .

