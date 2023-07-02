



Hollywood Casino launches outdoor concert series in Grantville Updated: 7:53 PM EDT Jul 1, 2023

Hollywood Casino has released its outdoor concert series presented by iHeart Radio. The series will take place at the Penn National Race Course in Grantville, Pennsylvania. Performances include: Saturday July 8: 3 Doors Down / Candlebox Wednesday July 19: Theo Von Sam. August 5: Alter Bridge / Sevendust / Mammoth WVHS Sun. August 6: Volbeat / Halestorm Fri. August 11: Rick Springfield / The Hooters / Paul Young / Tommy Tutone Sat. August 12: Incubus / Bad Flower / Paris Jackson Sat. August 19: Lee Brice / Tyler FarrVen. Aug. 25: Brit Floyd Sat. Aug. 26: Bret Michaels/Warrant/Dave BraySat., Sept. 2: Bel Biv DeVoeSat., Sept. 9: Keith SweatFri., Sept. 15: MegadethSat., Sept. 16: Third Eye BlindDetails and information on tickets are available on the Hollywood Casino website here Hollywood Casino has released its outdoor concert series presented by iHeart Radio. The series will take place at the Penn National Race Course in Grantville, Pennsylvania. Video above: Bret Michaels brings the "Parti-Gras" tour to the Susquehanna Valley. There are a total of 12 concerts that span from July 8 to September 16. Performances include: Saturday July 8: 3 Doors Down / Candlebox

Wednesday, July 19: Theo Von

Saturday August 5: Alter Bridge / Sevendust / Mammoth WVH

Sun Aug 6: Volbeat / Tailstorm

Friday August 11: Rick Springfield / The Hooters / Paul Young / Tommy Tutone

Saturday August 12: Incubus / Bad Flower / Paris Jackson

Saturday August 19: Lee Brice / Tyler Farr

Friday, August 25: Brit Floyd

Saturday, August 26: Bret Michaels / Mandate / Dave Bray

Saturday September 2: Bel Biv DeVoe

Saturday, September 9: Keith Sweat

Friday, September 15: Megadeth

Saturday September 16: Blind Third Eye Details and ticket information can be found on the Hollywood Casino website here

