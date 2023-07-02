Entertainment
Twitter introduces temporary limit on number of posts users can read, unverified accounts get 800 per day
Twitter owner Elon Musk made an abrupt announcement on Saturday morning: the social media service has instituted a temporary limit on the number of posts users can read. Verified accounts that have paid for a Twitter Blue subscription can view 8,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts, the vast majority of Twitter users can only see 800 posts per day.
Newly registered unverified accounts get even less at 400 a day, though Musk didn’t specify how old an account must be to qualify for that tier.
When the update was first announced, post viewing was limited to 6000, 600, and 300, respectively, for those same categories of users.
Musk explains that the guardrails were created to deal with extreme levels of data retrieval and system manipulation. The announcement comes a day after Twitter Friday action to block access to the website to anyone who is not logged in as a registered user.
Temporary emergency measure. We were getting so much looted data that it was degrading service for normal users! Musk wrote Friday afternoon. He also claimed that several hundred organizations were scraping Twitter data more aggressively, impacting user experience.
What should we do to stop this? I’m open to ideas, Musk said. This new daily limit of readable messages seems to be one of those ideas.
It is unclear how long these temporary limitations will be in effect.
These recent announcements are the latest tumultuous developments from the multi-billion dollar company with the social media site, after announcing its offer to buy Twitter in April 2022 before officially acquiring it in October 2022.
Musk named Linda Yaccarinoformer director of advertising sales for NBCU, as the new CEO of Twitter At the beginning of June. Through his new role, Yaccarino oversees business operations with the goal of increasing ad revenue. In addition to changing direction, Musk fired around 80% of Twitter employees since the resumption of the site. He has since shared that he will attempt to rehire some of those employees after the platform encountered technical issues, including the poor execution of a Twitter Spaces live audio event with Ron DeSantis, who took the opportunity to announce his 2024 presidential campaign.
