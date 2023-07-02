Entertainment
Actor’s guilt and how to deal with it — OnStage Blog
by Arianna Engnell, Guest Editorial Writer
The curtain closes on another show and a ball of emotions hits you like a tidal wave. You think back to the rehearsal process and can list all those things you should have done. You wish you could go back in time and start all over again, all over again.
You love the show passionately but already fear, hours after the show ended, that you haven’t done your character justice. You go through each scene and feel like you know better how to do it. Admit it, those feelings started before opening night. The thought that you haven’t built enough of your character’s life torments you.
The word enough becomes banal. You haven’t done enough. You have not sufficiently studied this fact of their life. You didn’t know enough about their particular situation. You haven’t given your stage partners enough. You have not met the administrators’ expectations. You could go on and on about how you weren’t enough.
Consumed by worry and guilt, you worry about your ability to play and are more dependent on the thoughts of others. You’re not alone. It has a simple name that many have also felt: actor’s guilt.
Beware of methods of action that only send you into a sea of thoughts about how you haven’t gone far enough, you haven’t focused enough, you haven’t focused enough on your partner (that word has become sickening), and you know the bullshit. Some methods are as generous as Oprah, now you have actor guilt! You have actor’s guilt! We all have actor’s guilt!
You don’t have to put yourself in a box as an actor of Stanislavski, Meisner, Hagen, Strasberg, etc. Follow Mamets advice to just be an actor. Discover your own method. A method that goes beyond simply memorizing lines and blocking. Truth be told, it’s safer and more effective to do this under the watchful eye of a mentor/coach. They will be able to see what works for you and what makes you drift further in your mind. If you follow your proven effective method, you’ll feel less guilty for not strictly following the guidelines of a former theater practitioner. There is a lot to learn from them but they are not the gods of the theater and therefore are not the dictators of how to act. Listen to your mind and body and what connects and is safe.
Sometimes we don’t trust ourselves enough to be the best we can be in a role. If you’ve heard you can always go further, you know this to be true. Optimistically, we think we’ll do more to prepare for a role than reality presents us with. We often end up doing less than we planned. Our fear can paralyze us by forcing us to wallow in the guilt of previous shows.
Create a routine from your method for how you will embrace and absorb a play. Once you’ve prepared, ease your soul by clearing the tormenting thoughts and reminding yourself that you’ve done the work and are ready. Work on trusting yourself throughout the process so that you won’t want to when the show is over. Confidence is a major missing element if the actor’s guilt weighs on you. Whenever doubts creep into your mind, stop them. If you encourage them, they will become infected and become your mentality. Feed your soul with happy thoughts and contentment and confidence will come more easily to you. Confidence becomes bolder choices, by the way.
Now that you know the term, if you didn’t know it already, don’t use it as an excuse to let yourself go. Use it to lead you to prepare. If cabotage is your method, the fear is legitimate because you’ve let down your castmates and your director. Be blameless and trust yourself.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onstageblog.com/editorials/2023/7/1/actor-guilt
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US foreign policy veteran says the real danger is here in America
- Actor’s guilt and how to deal with it — OnStage Blog
- Big 12 Athletic Conference Adds Four New Teams – Deadline
- The Honors Course celebrates its 40th anniversary in style: with quiet dignity
- Donald Trump’s rally was held in Pickens, South Carolina
- Twitter introduces temporary limit on number of posts users can read, unverified accounts get 800 per day
- Pixel Fold: A week with Google’s first foldable smartphone proves that the technology still has a long way to go before it becomes widespread.science and technology news
- How Retirees Can Fight Anxiety and Stay Healthy
- Daniel Ortega congratulates Xi Jinping on the anniversary of the Communist Party of China
- Hollywood Casino launches outdoor concert series
- Prince George enjoys pizza with Prince William during a cricket match: photos
- Saree or suit, lungi or lehenga: fashion breaks the binary | India News