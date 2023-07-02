Actor’s guilt and how to deal with it — OnStage Blog

by Arianna Engnell, Guest Editorial Writer

The curtain closes on another show and a ball of emotions hits you like a tidal wave. You think back to the rehearsal process and can list all those things you should have done. You wish you could go back in time and start all over again, all over again.

You love the show passionately but already fear, hours after the show ended, that you haven’t done your character justice. You go through each scene and feel like you know better how to do it. Admit it, those feelings started before opening night. The thought that you haven’t built enough of your character’s life torments you.

The word enough becomes banal. You haven’t done enough. You have not sufficiently studied this fact of their life. You didn’t know enough about their particular situation. You haven’t given your stage partners enough. You have not met the administrators’ expectations. You could go on and on about how you weren’t enough.

Consumed by worry and guilt, you worry about your ability to play and are more dependent on the thoughts of others. You’re not alone. It has a simple name that many have also felt: actor’s guilt.

Beware of methods of action that only send you into a sea of ​​thoughts about how you haven’t gone far enough, you haven’t focused enough, you haven’t focused enough on your partner (that word has become sickening), and you know the bullshit. Some methods are as generous as Oprah, now you have actor guilt! You have actor’s guilt! We all have actor’s guilt!

You don’t have to put yourself in a box as an actor of Stanislavski, Meisner, Hagen, Strasberg, etc. Follow Mamets advice to just be an actor. Discover your own method. A method that goes beyond simply memorizing lines and blocking. Truth be told, it’s safer and more effective to do this under the watchful eye of a mentor/coach. They will be able to see what works for you and what makes you drift further in your mind. If you follow your proven effective method, you’ll feel less guilty for not strictly following the guidelines of a former theater practitioner. There is a lot to learn from them but they are not the gods of the theater and therefore are not the dictators of how to act. Listen to your mind and body and what connects and is safe.

Sometimes we don’t trust ourselves enough to be the best we can be in a role. If you’ve heard you can always go further, you know this to be true. Optimistically, we think we’ll do more to prepare for a role than reality presents us with. We often end up doing less than we planned. Our fear can paralyze us by forcing us to wallow in the guilt of previous shows.

Create a routine from your method for how you will embrace and absorb a play. Once you’ve prepared, ease your soul by clearing the tormenting thoughts and reminding yourself that you’ve done the work and are ready. Work on trusting yourself throughout the process so that you won’t want to when the show is over. Confidence is a major missing element if the actor’s guilt weighs on you. Whenever doubts creep into your mind, stop them. If you encourage them, they will become infected and become your mentality. Feed your soul with happy thoughts and contentment and confidence will come more easily to you. Confidence becomes bolder choices, by the way.

Now that you know the term, if you didn’t know it already, don’t use it as an excuse to let yourself go. Use it to lead you to prepare. If cabotage is your method, the fear is legitimate because you’ve let down your castmates and your director. Be blameless and trust yourself.