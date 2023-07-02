Hollywood actors and studios extend contract as talks continue, avoiding strike for now – Deadline

UPDATE with joint statement: SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers agreed on Friday to extend their current film and television contract until July 12 to allow negotiations to continue on a new deal, the two parties said tonight . The current contract was set to expire tonight at midnight PT, after which that would likely have meant a second major Hollywood guild would be on strike against the studios.

“The agreements, which were scheduled to expire tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, will now expire on July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT,” SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP said in a joint statement. “The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed media blackout. Neither organization will comment to the media on the negotiations during the extension. »

An extension of the SAG-AFTRA contract during difficult talks is not unusual: the guild and the studios did so in 2014 and 2017 before finally reaching agreements in early July of those years. Tonight’s existing contract extension by 10 working days comes amid the impending July 4 holiday, when most of the city typically closes for a while.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that an extension was on the table with July 7 as the likely date. An insider said tonight: “Yeah, they’ll probably talk a little over the weekend, but they really won’t be back at the table until the holidays.” In this scenario, it gives the parties an extra week to try to reach an agreement, although an agreement or a strike could occur any time before the new deadline.

The extension comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented grassroots campaign by guild members to urge the guild to stay strong at the bargaining table and “join the WGA on the picket lines” if a “major realignment of our industry” cannot be reached. . Earlier this week, more than 1,700 actors, including many prominent members of SAG-AFTRA, signed a letter to guild leaders saying they would “prefer to strike” and “join the WGA on the picket lines.” rather than compromise on key issues. The ongoing Writers Guild strike is now in its 60th day.

Last Saturday, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who also signed the “Strike Readiness Letter”, and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland released a video in which they told members that the guild’s contract negotiations had been “extremely productive”. and they “remain optimistic” that a fair deal can be reached.

On Thursday, Drescher said hello america that contract talks were progressing “in some areas” and “in some areas we are not.”

On June 5, SAG-AFTRA members voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike if contract talks failed to reach an acceptable agreement. Ahead of the authorization vote, the guild laid out some of its key bargaining issues, including “economic fairness, residuals, regulating the use of artificial intelligence, and easing the burden of transitioning to technology.” ‘industry-wide self-registration’.

Regarding economic fairness, the guild said that “outdated contractual terms, coupled with the changing media industry, including shorter season orders and longer breaks between seasons, make more increasingly difficult for our members to attain and maintain a middle class lifestyle working as an interpreter. Contrary to the shrinking compensation paid to our members, the studios are showing immense profits with bullish prospects, as evidenced by the lavish compensation for corporate executives.

“SAG-AFTRA is committed to ensuring that our members are able to earn a living performing in live scripted dramatic entertainment. This means ensuring increased compensation when our members work, strengthening the funding of our health, pension and retirement plans, and providing our members with a significant share of the economic value created by their performance.

Regarding residuals, the guild said that “While new business models mean that more and more SAG-AFTRA content is monetized around the world, residual payments do not reflect the economic value of this exposure. SAG-AFTRA is committed to ensuring that residual payments both reflect the economic value of our members’ contribution and provide a meaningful source of revenue for performers.

Regarding AI, the guild said that “Artificial Intelligence has already proven to be a real and immediate threat to our members’ work and can mimic members’ voices, likenesses and performances. We need to get agreement on acceptable uses, negotiate protections against abuse, and ensure consent and fair compensation for the use of your work to train AI systems and create new performances. In their public statements and political work, corporations have shown no willingness to take seriously our members’ basic rights to our own voices and likenesses.

Self-recorded auditions, meanwhile, “are unregulated and out of control,” the guild said. “Too many pages, too little time, and unreasonable demands have made self-recorded auditions a massive, daily, and uncompensated burden on performers’ lives. Reasonable rules and limitations, along with access to other casting formats, are absolutely necessary to ensure equitable access to work opportunities and protect performers from exploitation.

The guild also said that “many other important issues, including those specific to particular careers and categories, will also be on the table.”

Dominic Patten contributed to this report