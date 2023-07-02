Indiana Jones 5’s Satisfying Ending Defies Hollywood’s Most Boring Trend

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate is far from perfect. The James Mangold-directed film lacks the electric visual style of previous franchises, Steven Spielberg’s helming entries, and its special effects range from usable to cringe-worthy. For these reasons and more, dial of fate probably won’t hit the No. 1 spot on the Indiana Jones Movies chart anytime soon.

While it’s not as exhilarating, tone-accurate, or delightfully brutal as other installments in the franchise, however, dial of fate love Harrison Ford Indiana Jones. The reverence Mangold and his collaborators have for the eponymous adventurer films is palpable in every one of his settings, even those that feature a sadly aged version of him. In the last act of dial of fateMangold even manages, much like he did with Hugh Jackmans Wolverine, to give Fords Indy the emotionally resonant send off it deserves.

Heads up! Major Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate spoilers ahead.

In the last act of Indiana Jones and the Dial of FateHarrison Ford’s legendary adventurer is finally freed from the cold embrace of the past. lucasfilm

At the end of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, the film’s titular hero finds himself briefly stranded with his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), in 212 BC. the past. He insists he was always destined to get lost in history and refuses to return home with his two companions. Helena, in response, knocks him out with a well-timed punch to the jaw.

The closing scene of dial of fate follows Indy after he wakes up in his New York apartment in 1969. He finds Helena there, waiting and ready to explain why she didn’t leave him stuck in the past. When she then tells him he needs him right now, Indy, who has spent the entire movie mourning the death of his son and the dissolution of his marriage to Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), asks who wants him or needs him.

He gets his answer when the door to his apartment opens seconds later and enters Teddy, Sallah (John Rhys-Davies), and Marion herself. In the conversation that follows, Marion asks Indy if he is really referring not only to their shared grief, but also to Indy’s lifelong obsession with the past. When Indy says he is, the two engage in a sweet and surprisingly sweet callback to their romantic chat on the steamboat. The Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The Dial of Fate ends moments later with Fords Indiana briefly reaching through its emergency window to retrieve its iconic fedora. The film, in other words, ends on a decidedly calm note. Even more subversively, it ends with Indiana Jones’ loved ones finally managing to save him from the constant, frigid pull of the past.

In the end, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) gets her cake and eats it too. Like it should be. lucasfilm

Assuming that dial of fate is truly the latest installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, there’s something surprising and truly beautiful about its decision to wrap up its decades-spanning hero story the way it does. After years of sifting through the intricacies of the story (both his own and the worlds), The Dial of Fate sees Harrison Fords Indy not just accepting the present, but being embraced by it.

The film, therefore, offers a surprisingly nuanced view of the power and usefulness of nostalgia. Marion and Indy spend their last conversation essentially re-enacting an earlier moment in their lives, but their shared memories don’t drive them apart. Instead, they bring them closer. As sweet as this is in the context of their relationship, it’s also an interesting commentary on the nostalgia for the place. should have in our lives. Should we use it as an excuse to isolate ourselves further? Or as a bridge between us and those we love?

These are interesting questions to ask for a movie, especially about a man who has dedicated his life to preserving the past. By allowing him both to find Marion and to recover his marker, The Dial of Fate allows Indy to secure its own legacy without having to lock itself in a glass case. Frankly, it’s hard to imagine a better ending for the cloak-and-dagger archaeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate now playing in theaters.