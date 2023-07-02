Search | Culture & Leisure

When I stepped outside to watch UP at the usual 9:30 p.m. time, Venus and Mars were still northwest and hard to miss. This time they have Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, joining them. You may remember from last week that the two planets came together late last night. According In-the-Sky.org, it took place just after midnight. However according to Almanac.com, Venus at 10:54 p.m. and Mars at 11:08 p.m. so I think the time just after midnight is not accurate. As well as my anticipation of seeing both planets with the moon. The moon rises too late to join the two planets. But I expect the planets to look particularly similar to each other for another night.
The moon is full on July 3. It should still look pretty full for the 4th of July and will be hard to miss as it rises just after sunset. Another reason it will be hard to miss is that it is a supermoon! There is a broad definition and a strict definition of a supermoon. However, the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, who specified that the moon should be within 90% of perigee, which is when the moon closest to Earth. It falls into the category of broad definition and that is what Almanac.com follows, as do the majority of other astronomy websites. Based on this definition, there are four Super Moons this year and two occur in August. This means that there will be a super blue full moon next month!
According Almanac.com, the full moon in July is called Buck Moon because a buck’s antlers are in full growth at that time. Other July moon names refer to animals. The Cree, indigenous people of North America who live primarily in Canada, call it the feather moult moon. While the Tlingit people, originally from southern Alaska, called it the salmon moon, which represents the return of fish to the area.
Plants are also featured in some of the alternative July moon names. Some Almanac.comFavorites are Berry Moon, Anishinaabe from Canada and the United States. The Dakotas, a Native American tribe, called it Moon When The Chokecherries Are Ripe, while the Cherokee, another Native American tribe, called it Month Of The Ripe Corn Moon. The Algonquin people, indigenous people of eastern Canada and the Ojibwe, Ojibwa or Saulteaux, Anishinaabe people of southern Canada and the northern Midwestern United States, called it the Raspberry Moon, while other Anishinaabe l also called the Halfway Summer Moon. While other Algonquins called it the Thunder Moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during this month.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition.
