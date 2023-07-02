Stanley Tucci says straight actors should be free to play gay roles | Stanley Tucci

Film star Stanley Tucci has opened up about his firm belief that actors shouldn’t be limited to roles that match their own sexuality in a candid interview about the ups and downs of his life and showbusiness career.

Tucci, known for his on-screen successes such as The hunger Games And The devil wears Pradaas well as presenting the popular food and travel TV show In search of Italysays an actor’s job is to play different people, adding: that’s the whole point.

The American actor, who lives in London with his wife, literary agent Felicity Blunt, is castaway today on BBC Radio 4s Desert Island Discs. Asked by host Lauren Laverne about his reaction when people criticized him for playing a gay character in the film Supernovain which he starred alongside his friend Colin Firth, he says: Of course I think it’s okay, and I’m always very flattered when gay people come up to me and talk about my role in THE the devil wears Prada Or Supernova, and say I did it the right way. Because a lot of times it’s not done the right way, and I really believe that as an actor you’re supposed to play different people. You are fair.

Tucci, 62, says he sees acting as an escape; a place where he is more comfortable. I feel much safer on stage than in real life, he says. Sometimes when walking into a cocktail party or a dinner party, I get very nervous.