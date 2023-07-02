July 2 Spotlight Community Week and Beyond – Macomb Daily





Euchre Event The Sterling Heights Lions Club is hosting the euchre tournament on July 14 at its clubhouse, 12828 Canal Rd., Sterling Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m.; play starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes pizza, snacks, and a ticket for a free drink. Cash bar, cash prizes. For more information, call 586-786-6064. Food distribution event Hope for the Hungry Food Pantry through St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Macomb will be distributing food from 6-7 p.m. July 6 and 1-2 p.m. July 20 at 24125 26 Mile Road in the township of Ray. It will be a drive-in event and those receiving food are asked to show their driver’s license or ID card. You must park in a parking space in the west parking lot and wait to be checked in. Attendees may not pick up a family other than their own, unless arrangements have been made in advance. For more information, visit www.hopeforthehungrypantry.org. Garden visit The Harrison Township Beautification Commission is hosting their Inspirations Garden Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22, rain or shine. It will begin at the Tucker Senior Center, 26980 Ballard, Harrison Township, where attendees will register and receive a business card. Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 the day of the visit. A pre-purchase $20 VIP ticket also includes a garden gift basket drawing and you pay for a restaurant stop for lunch. Payment must be made in exact cash or by check only. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Harrison Township Municipal Offices, 38151 L’Anse Creuse, Harrison Township. For more information, call 586-242-3868. On the scene The Riverbank Theater, 358 S. Water Street, Marine City presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical June 24-July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35 and are available at riverbanktheatre.comor by calling 810-278-1749. Toastmasters meeting Northeastern Toastmasters meet at 6:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Wayne County Community College, 19305 Vernier Rd, Harper Woods. For more information, call 313-720-8444 or email [email protected]. Widow Friends Events Breakfast 10:30 a.m. July 10 Big Boy, 16880 Hall Road/Garfield, Clinton Township. Contact the event coordinator, Gerry, at 586-556-9471. Dances every Tuesday at the Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane, Sterling Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m.; music from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Cost is $8 per person with a cash bar. A table will be reserved for Widowed Friends. Contact Victoria at 586-566-7936. Play golf every Thursday at Richmond Forest Golf Course, 33300 32 Mile Rd, Lenox Twp. Connection time: 8:30 a.m.; Departure time 9am. Lunch followed at Kens Country Restaurant, 69232 N Main, Richmond. Contact Chuck at 586-201-6607. Nonprofits and civic organizations that would like their events added to Community Spotlight should email event information to [email protected]. – Macomb Daily Staff

