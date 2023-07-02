Onwards and upwards: Actor Ronit Roy on his Bollywood outings – The New Indian Express

Express press service

Actor Ronit Roy is everywhere. Lately, he’s become a directors’ favorite for meaty supporting roles. This year alone he has played Kartik Aryan’s father in Shehzada, a vengeful policeman in Aditya Roy Kapoors Gumraah, and most recently a drug lord in Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Bloody Daddy. The main reason I did Bloody Daddy was to work with (director) Ali Abbas Zafar. I have always admired him. Secondly, my role in the Hindi adaptation is much bigger than the French original, Sleepless Night. It plays out more dramatically and the character has an edge, he says.

This, however, does not mean that the actor takes on every role that comes his way. Indeed, he admits to having refused a project every 15 days lately. He says, “The problem with casting now is that for typical roles, they shortlist three or four actors. Then they just try to sign any of them, regardless of what the character asks. Recalling that he even turned down a Christopher Nolan movie (of Batman fame) for similar reasons, the actor adds, The part was too insignificant. I don’t just want to fill in the blanks; It’s insulting to my job.

Ronit Roy in Bloody Daddy

The journey to the point where he has the freedom and conviction to choose the roles hasn’t been easy. Roy has had a roller coaster ride in showbiz. His debut film Jaan Tere Naam (1992) had a 25-week dream streak, but it was not followed by such good opportunities. What finally brought him into the limelight was playing a gray-skinned businessman in the Ekta Kapoors soap opera, Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the 2000s.

A decade later, he delivered another unforgettable performance in Vikramaditya Motwanes Udaan.

I made bad choices and didn’t get a good movie for several years. So it was a tough race, but in the end it went well, he said.

Goumra

With a career spanning three decades, Roy is undeniably a seasoned actor. He has done television, commercial films (Student Of the Year, Kaabil, 2 States) and parallel cinema (Anurag Kashyaps That Girl in Yellow Boots and Deepa Mehta’s Midnights Children). He also made a foray into the Telugu film industry in 2017 with NTR Jr-star Jai Lava Kusa. He made his OTT debut four years ago with crime drama, Line of Descent, and has gone on to star in acclaimed projects such as Bhoomi and Hostages.

I’ve worked on multiple formats, but my career is pretty much the same even after OTT. I’m taking small steps and doing a good job, he says. Roy will next be seen playing the lead role in a movie titled Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. The medieval love story will also star Paoli Dam and Sonali Kulkarni. There’s also Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, slated for release later this year. Next, I will host crime drama series and I also have two web shows, he adds.

Clearly, the 57-year-old actor is just getting started and has a long career bucket list, from venturing into international cinema to attending the world’s biggest award shows. Right now, I’m in the best shape of my life. My diet, my fitness, everything is in order and I am inclined to improve myself every day. I still have 25 to 30 years ahead of me, and it’s a long time, he says.