Hollywood producer Larry Kasanoff talks about a touch of madness in Israel – Israel Culture

As David Bowie/Queen’s song ‘Under Pressure’ blared from the loudspeakers, Larry Kasanoff, guest of honor at the 25th Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival, posed for photos outside the Cinematheque from Tel Aviv, and he couldn’t have looked more relaxed.

When Kasanoff noticed a poster for the james bond movie, moonrakerdecorating the cinematheque plaza, he smiled, as minutes earlier he had spoken of how he had been inspired to get into filmmaking when he saw his first james bond movie.

“My father took me to a james bond movie when I was a very small kid and I went out and said, ‘I want to be James Bond and also, who is this guy called a producer, what is he doing?’ he recalls .

Kasanoff, the CEO/Chairman of Threshold Entertainment Group, learned very well what a producer does.

He has produced dozens of successful films, including the mortal combat iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger/Jamie Lee Curtis series and film, real liesdirected by James Cameron.

As a producer and/or studio head, Kasanoff has made such enormous successes as Section, dirty danceAnd Terminator 2 Judgment Day. His movies are so crowd-pleasing—as you scroll through his credits list, you can practically smell the popcorn—that it’s no surprise that the word that came up most often during our interview was “fun.”

“Fun is so underrated,” he said.

“You have to make films that work for everyone, that are purely fun.”

In the current political climate, he worries that the impulse to have fun and create has been stifled.

“I think people are now afraid to be the most creative. I think people are afraid to really go for it…

“And for art, for product development, for movies, for everything you do, I think creativity is a wonderful thing and it’s crushed.”

A touch of madness

Kasanoff has a personal philosophy on developing creativity and he even wrote a book about it, A touch of madness: how to be more innovative in work and life… by being a little madwhich will be published by BenBella Books in September.

“I wrote this book to encourage people to be more creative. To create anything, you have to embrace your crazy side. . . That crazy idea in the back of your mind that makes you think, “People are going to hate this, my parents are going to hate this, I shouldn’t be doing this.” . . This is the one – go for it. And in the book, I explain my philosophy on how to do it, using cinematic business stories… I want people to embrace madness.

His own “touch of madness” helped Kasanoff through the pressure cooker of big-budget cinema. It seems that, to paraphrase a principle of mindfulness, wherever he went, he was there, finding something he needed to teach him to keep finding pleasure in what he was doing.

When he was researching martial arts and meditation while working on mortal combathe meets a Vietnamese Thien Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hanh, whose serenity he finds inspiring.

“After two hours with him, his monks and his sisters, I felt like I had been on vacation for weeks. I asked him what his secret was and he replied: “No secret, practice”. I thought, ‘Wow, could I learn to feel that?’ So we became great friends… He was funny, he liked to laugh and that helped me a lot.

Kasanoff asked the monk, “What do you do when someone in one of your movies does something so stupid, so financially expensive, how can you not get mad?” and he said, ‘Your peace is more important.’ . . . And I thought, what the madness gonna do? It’s not going to get me fired. And I always try to get the next picture… [Mindfulness training] was incredibly helpful. It should be noted that although he has produced hundreds of films, he only has a handful of directing credits and the most recent is for a documentary titled, Mindfulness: Be happy now.

Kasanoff said he would be happy to share these insights – and more – with students in the masterclass he will be teaching later in the week. He has already visited Israel several times and said he admires the spirit of dynamism he has found among the Israelis,

“It’s really interesting to get into the hearts and minds of Israelis. And this time, I also noticed a kind of relaxation.

But it wasn’t just the festival that brought him here. He is also working on a treasure hunt film which will take place in Israel, Jordan and all along the Silk Road to China. This movie – which he can’t share too many details about – “will be like The Big Bang Theory meets IndianaJones.”

While he acknowledges that the special visual effects are great — “I’ve used tons of them” — he said there’s no such thing as getting out there.

“You can’t really replicate it. We’re all working for the audience and I think the audience can sense that, something’s really not right,” when filmmakers shoot in the studio with computer-generated effects.

Twenty-five years ago, Kasanoff made one of the films of the mortal combat series in Petra with an Israeli team and he was happy that during this visit he met many people with whom he then worked.

He visited Petra again on his way to Tel Aviv: “It was 98 degrees, we were covered in flies and I was in heaven.

When asked if he couldn’t send someone else to do that kind of stuff, he said, “When I can go to an exotic place and shoot a movie, that’s what I prefer to do. I’m fascinated by archeology and history and all that. . . This is very fun.”

There is still this word. He is enthusiastic about the research he has conducted on trade routes so far, noting that “Israel and China have been trading partners for 2,500 years… Two thousand five hundred years ago, you could go from Jerusalem to Beijing and never. skip a kosher meal. These countries are all brother and sister countries from years ago and our films show it.

He is impressed by the cooperation he has been a part of between people from different countries on film sets: “We all work together to tell a story. . . Globalization is the future of the film industry.

Noting that “I feel more empowered than ever,” as a filmmaker, he acknowledged taking risks along the way. Raised in a middle-class Jewish family in Boston, he went to Cornell and then the Wharton School.

After this first james bond movie so many years ago, “I knew I wanted to be in film and I had to figure out how to do it, I started planning how to get into film when I was 11 and my parents told me much supported.”

After graduating from business school, he turned down a secure job at an HBO booth to become a production manager at Vestron Pictures, a production and distribution company.

“My marching orders were: 80 movies a year, buy them, make them, co-produce them . . . but don’t waste money,” he said.

Vestron did genre films like horror, action, romantic comedies and steamy comedies, but then they got the script for Section, a serious drama about the Vietnam War, written and directed by Oliver Stone, which won the Oscar for best picture in 1987. Kasanoff wanted to do it, and his boss told him to go ahead, with the warning: “If you F**k it up, if it doesn’t work, you’re fired.” – “So I took the hit,” Kasanoff said.

He said he was the only person “who laughed his way through Sectionbecause he was so relieved that everything went well. When a photographer showed up to take pictures for the festival, he had time for another anecdote, recalling how he met Stone at a bar in New York shortly after the Section first.

The director complimented him with the line that has since become his credo: “He said, ‘I like you, kid. You have a touch of madness.