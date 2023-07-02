How Hollywood Is Dying Over Summer Vacation Amid WGA Strike – The Hollywood Reporter

As the WGA strike stretches past two months, the industry’s reckoning has come up against another work stoppage: summer vacation.

This time of year has long been the season for out-of-office replies, as insiders clear schedules en masse and go on long trips, taking advantage of school holidays and the July 4 holiday. (In the pre-broadcast era, it also traditionally coincided with network TV’s hiatus season.) But a curious trend has emerged amid the strike as more and more people say that they pay close attention to who goes where, for how long, and how much they share on social media. As writers picket and fight for fair compensation, overt R&R protests in remote locations are increasingly seen as insensitive, as well as a breakdown in solidarity.

While guild members have a long list of propositions at stake, a fundamental demand is the writers’ ability to earn a living. Early and mid-career writers say they’re struggling to make ends meet, so seeing industry professionals on vacation – whether it’s a luxurious St. cruising the Amalfi Coast – can inspire a range of emotions from jealousy to anger. It may also be another reminder of her place in the Hollywood hierarchy.

“I was shocked by what I saw people posting,” says a literary manager, calling out the wife of a studio head who continues to publish after several summer trips. “It sounds very tone deaf. If I was a striking writer or an actor who might be on strike, I would be very offended. Like are you serious? You shouldn’t blame someone who takes a vacation, but you have to consider the times we live in right now.

The work stoppage has led many in the industry to comb through bank statements and adjust accordingly by creating budgets and trimming the rest of 2023. For some, especially writers and those who represent them, that meant skipping a trip to the Four Seasons Maui and instead doing a weekend in Palm Springs or Cabo. A source, who wished to remain anonymous, said they heard of colleagues canceling trips altogether as they focused on bills and tuition.

A veteran manager says he noticed a change. “I notice fewer flashy social media posts on these big glamor trips, especially from agents who are usually the most show-offs,” he said. “They are surprisingly discreet. It’s a personal choice: how much do you want to lean into what’s going on, minimize it and be careful with your spending, or do you give yourself the impression that everything is fine, that life goes on and everything is going well. going on as usual? »

The rep said they went on a prepaid trip months ago and planned to post from the getaway. “It’s my only summer vacation,” the source continued. “I also don’t want to give the impression that I’m panicking about my finances. But let’s be clear, I’m not David Zaslav partying at the Hotel Du Cap. I’m not at that level. I’m not going to be shy about my annual summer vacation with my child.

The official added that they were sensitive to the plight of fledgling writers, some of whom have been forced to turn to gig jobs like Uber Eats or Postmates in order to earn rent. “Young writers really feel the pain, and they would be hurt more by seeing a big, glamorous vacation. But the majority of people who can afford it live in such a bubble that they might not realize the optics. I don’t think Greg Berlanti is canceling his summer trip.

Some industry multihyphenates, like Issa Rae, writer, actor, producer, showrunner and mini mogul, have been forced to weather the rough times as members of multiple syndicates. As a result, Rae engages her peers to gauge what’s best, and that includes vacations. “I went to the picket lines [for the WGA strike], and I’m also a member of SAG, so I just play by ear and try to be as respectful as possible while doing it,” says Rae, who added that she has travel planned during this time, which also includes a potential SAG-AFTRA strike. At press time, the union was closing in on the expiration of its current television and film contracts on Friday night. “It’s a complicated line to follow given that I wear a few hats. I have constant conversations with other actors and producers about what is acceptable. I try to be the best union member I can be.

Another veteran professional in the industry says he’s not changing his behavior, but changing how much of his vacation he’ll be sharing so he can be mindful of his time. “It depends on the level of personal taste. Am I going to post pictures of 55 in Saint-Tropez? No, I’m not going to do that. The most important rule for me is discretion. People are unemployed. It is a difficult time for many people. But given the business I’ve built and the people I deal with, there’s enough mutual respect that we all know we need to take care of our lives and ourselves.

The source also said that the people who “overshare are going to continue to overshare,” but the ones who will get the most scrutiny are studio executives. “This is just the latest iteration of Hollywood’s shifting power dynamics, and people in the studios are under the microscope the most,” the source explained. “But if you work hard all year and want to be able to share a memory of a beautiful place that you may never see again, you should. The big question is, when can we all get back to work? I don’t think anyone will get [Jennifer Salke] Or [Dana Walden] leave their boats by the end of August to figure this out.

Jeffrey Lieber, showrunner of more than half a dozen series in his 25-year career, tells The Hollywood Reporter, “Personally, I don’t pay attention to who is where. I would like agents and executives to contact us, and many have, but they are not the problem and they cannot solve this problem. Lieber continued, “Everyone knew it was going to take time. The AMPTP signaled this when they chose not to engage even on the most crucial issues. So I think we are all aware of being present while understanding that life must go on. We’re online when we’re in NY, LA, Chicago, and when we can’t be online, we’re on line trying to explain why we fight. So, we’re all going to come and go until the AMPTP decides to come back to the table and do what they’ve had the power to do all along, which is fix this.

The WGA went on strike at 12:01 a.m. on May 2, and within days restaurants, bars and cafes were promoting deals and discounts for striking writers. As the strike dragged on, the list of vendors grew, which now includes apparel, beauty, electronics, entertainment, fitness and wellness, publications , services and places. Now that it’s summer, a luxury resort is offering a vacation discount especially for scribes. Viceroy Los Cabos is offering a 30% discount on the Resort’s “Most Flexible Rate” room category (promo code: WRITER) as a special “Writers’ Rate” rate type. It is also not linked to the duration of the strike because it will remain valid until December 15.

Taking time off should be encouraged rather than frowned upon, says veteran showrunner Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy). “The Writers Guild is not a society. As such, the Writers Guild supports the whole human being, and this strike is about our humanity and our ability to support ourselves and our lives,” she explained to THR while recently attending a WGA rally outside Amazon Studios. “The Writers Guild also helps people take breaks when they need them and rest when they need them.”

Vernoff said there are many ways to continue participating in the WGA Strike during breaks, from phone or text banking to email outreach. “Holiday policy on strike? I don’t even know if I subscribe to that notion because what I know for sure is that every writer does their part to support this effort and because everyone understands that it’s life or death for the Writers Guild, the WGA enabling and encouraging us to take care of our own health and that of our families.

It’s unclear how many writers take advantage of this luxury. “The number of pickets is not going down and people are still outside every day with their sun hats, trainers and signs. The support is overwhelming, ”reveals a veteran of the small screen attending the same rally as Vernoff. “I’ve been a television writer for 20 years and I’ve never taken a summer vacation,” the scribe said. “The summer is usually the hardest I’ve ever worked. I know executives do it, but writers never go on vacation. You can ask my family.

Another writer said the idea of ​​anyone patrolling social media to keep tabs on how others are spending their holidays is nonsense. “We are standing. We are here on the picket lines. We show up. If anyone needs a week’s break, we’ve got you. And we’re not working right now, so we’re not looking to spend money, we’re just looking to support each other.

This same writer also said that she knew some WGA members who were going to New York or London this summer and while they were on the ground in those cities, they planned to hit the picket lines. Others, she added, are just staying put: “People are cutting back and putting their summer plans on hold to save money.”

Some writers who have the luxury of getting away with it make up for it by putting in extra hours for the fight. Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends and the recent Grace and Frankie, is going to Mexico for a week. “I’ve been picketing as many days as humanly possible to make up for the week I’ll be away,” she told THR. “I go to the beach with my family, and it’s really close. People need rest and a break, and it’s important to walk away sometimes to come back with energy to be invigorated to jump in line. So, while I’m going on vacation, I feel guilty, but I know I need it.