Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Limited-Time Death Eaters Appearance in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter This Month





In a recent Instagram postUniversal Studios Hollywood has announced the Death Eaters' limited-time evening appearance alongside Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle from July 1-16, 2023. The reel caption reads: The Dark Side of Magic is here July 1-16 Last fall the Death Eaters were presented in their own fear zone throughout the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights 2022. They wore metal masks and walked around looking for more Voldemort worshippers. You can watch our full Death Eater Fear Zone experience hereif you dare. In April 2023, the Dark Arts Night Show at Hogwarts Castle income at Universal Studios Hollywood after a four-year hiatus for select spring and summer nights. This experience is included with regular park admission and runs from dusk until park closes until August 13. You can read the description of Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle from Universal Studios Hollywood website below: Find a moment of hope hidden in the dark when you see Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle light up the sky with live music and special effects. As darkness descends on Hogwarts castle, Dementors, Death Eaters, and other unspeakable creatures cover the stone walls with eerie images of the dark side of magic. Experience the fire-engulfed army of Inferi, the exhausting breath of the Dementors, and the haunting image of Lord Voldemort as you watch in awe as castles take over. This powerful spectacle is accompanied by an atmospheric musical score created by John Williams. Guests can catch a Dark Arts screening at Hogwarts Castle on select evenings until August 13 in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. We stopped at Universal Studios Hollywood in May to catch the Dark Arts Screening Show at Hogwarts Castle which you can watch below: Let us know in the comments if you've ever watched Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle at Universal Studios Hollywood!

