Christine Vachon on Indie Cinema, WGA Strike, Todd Haynes – The Hollywood Reporter

Christine Vachon and her Killer Films productions are regulars on the festival circuit, 2023 being no exception. Vachon kicked off the year at Sundance, with festival star Celine Song’s Past livesthen in Cannes with his latest collaboration with director Todd Haynes, may decemberscreened in competition at the Palais.

At the 57th Karlovy Vary Film Festival, it’s not just a film, but Vachon’s career and status as the film industry’s preeminent independent producer that will be celebrated. The festival pays homage to Vachon with a screening of Past lives And You sing loud, I sing louderwith Ewan McGregor, who will also be honored by the festival.

Vachon spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on her relationship with Haynes, choosing her films and why she doesn’t like to look back: “I’m not nostalgic.”

You’ve released movies this year with fledgling filmmakers like Céline Song and Todd Haynes, one of your oldest collaborators. Producers have had very successful careers working with the same rotation of filmmakers. What drives you to look for new talent?

One of the things that we enjoy so much about newbie directors is that it really keeps you from getting cynical. It’s a case where cynicism is very hard to avoid because it’s so difficult and you see a lot of people being rewarded for bad behavior and all kinds of difficult things. New directors so often tell the story they’ve waited their whole lives to tell. The joy and elation that comes with this kind of [filmmaker] reminds me of why I wanted to be a producer in the first place. Although working with someone like Todd is an amazing gift in itself because we have such a history and such shorthand – we really fit in in this great way. I understand what he needs and I understand how to provide him with the best possible working environment, to the extent of my abilities.

How would you describe your working relationship with Todd Haynes?

We are very good friends. We like spending time together. Every movie he makes, there’s something new in it — he doesn’t make the same movie over and over. He really challenges himself and that’s something that’s really exciting for me. When you have a relationship with a director where trust is so solid, you don’t have to prove that you are working in the best interest of the film. It’s just understood.

You are honored for your entire career. I know you had other jobs in entertainment before moving into production. In terms of production, was there a moment or a project where you said, “This is it. It’s my career. »

No one really knows what [a producer] done, and neither do I. When I started working on films, I had this vague idea that [the producer] was the person with the money. On some of the early movies that I worked on, I started to feel like there was someone holding the whole movie in their palm to some degree and really thinking about everything that was going happen in the future and beyond the actual production. When you’re working on a film as an assistant director or an executive producer, or some of the things I’ve done, the film ceases to exist for you in many ways once it’s finished production. Then you might be invited to a cast and crew screening 6-12 months later. The idea that there was someone looking after the health of this project throughout was really exciting to me. Todd Haynes directed a short film titled, Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story — I helped him a bit with that, I didn’t produce it, although I’m often credited for that but I didn’t — when I saw that movie, I kind of had a of revelation. It was so original and so provocative, but at the same time so entertaining. And I thought, well, that’s it. These are the kind of films I want to make. I got it now. I understand. And, you know, I immediately said to Todd, “I want to produce your next movie.” And then we both looked at each other and kinda thought, “Now what do we need, exactly?” This movie was Poison.

So when you found this type of film you wanted to produce, did that become the common thread of your career?

I just went to things that interested me. After Poison was Swoon, which was Tom Kalin’s feature debut, a sort of queer riff on the Leopold and Loeb affair. We shot it in black and white and it was incredibly provocative for the time. It was picketed because it was at the height of the AIDS crisis and our own queer community was telling us we shouldn’t make movies that don’t show queer people in a positive light . [Loeb and Leopold kidnapped and murdered a 14 year-old boy.] But I knew I wanted to make this film.

What do you miss the most about 90s independent cinema?

I’m not nostalgic. It’s just not a typical emotion for me. I’m like “but now is now.” I’m not the “in my day!” type.

I was reading an interview with you where you said that one of the times you worried about Killer Films closing was during the writers strike of 2008. What did you learn from the last big strike ?

I don’t know what I learned specifically except that we saved for a rainy day which was not the case in 2008. Like everyone in the industry I just want it over . Obviously, I want the writers to get whatever deal they want. I think we all want to go back to work. I really feel for young writers whose careers are just beginning, because I know they were the hardest hit in 2008. Not all of them recovered, and I see that happening now. Listen, I know you have to break some eggs to make an omelet, but I just hope it gets resolved soon with as little bloodshed as possible in terms of people’s careers.

As the guilds grapple with what it’s like to make film and television in Hollywood’s current economic climate, what are the biggest issues facing independent cinema?

Some independent box offices are doing well. There are also plenty of films that a few years ago would have made a little more noise. They are struggling to find a place at the moment. If an indie film isn’t absolutely perfectly reviewed, and/or backed by a star or director with a real track record, it’s a little harder for some of the smaller, less flashy indies to get out. I keep my head down and do the work and I don’t really know what the future holds. The only thing I know, and I don’t like nostalgia, but if you look back over the last 25 years, people have danced to the grave of independent cinema a million times. There’s an essay that Ted Hope wrote for IndieWire – or whatever IndieWire it was 1999 – it felt like “the independents were dead”. When you read these essays, almost all of them could have been written by now. We are talking about the same thing: the theater and the auxiliaries and how can we compete and da da da, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. Ultimately, people want to see exciting and interesting stories and make them think. And I also think that the great work finds its way. Sometimes it takes a while. When we did [Haynes’] On, critics all scratched their heads. Nobody knew what to do with it. And now, 25 years later, it’s considered part of the canon, considered a classic. It gives me hope that even if your heart breaks initially, the films find their way to an audience.

You are the artistic director of the MFA program at Stony Brooke. What questions do budding filmmakers ask you most often?

I encourage people to be open-minded about all the different ways to be creative. There are many ways to participate in the telling of stories that are not necessarily written, produced and directed. I tell people to go through the doors that open in front of them. Over the past few years, I’ve received far more questions about work-life balance than I’ve ever had. I mean, wow. We didn’t think of that. So many young people [think about that], and this is absolutely not a criticism, it is really interesting for me. Young people say, “How is this sustainable? I don’t know if that’s the case. The film industry is hard to really reshape in this way. So it will be interesting to see what happens. I’m very curious to see how the next generation will adapt to the demands of this industry and the way they want to live.

Interview edited for length and clarity.