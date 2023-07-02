Voice actors you might recognize

Final Fantasy is back – again, considering how many entries the series has – but this time a bit more action-focused. Here, you’ll have a world inspired by medieval Europe to visit as you experience Clive Rosfield’s journey with more intensity compared to previous episodes of the series.

RELATED: Final Fantasy 16 Review – A Game of Shiva and Ifrit

Every time you play a new game, some players – you’re probably one, since you’re here – tend to wonder who’s responsible for bringing our beloved or hated characters to life, and Final Fantasy 16 has some great voice acting. work spread there. So who are the people behind Clive, Cid and the Hideaway gang?

There will be some minor spoilers here, although we’ll avoid going into too much detail as much as possible.

17 Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield)

There’s no better place to start than the guy on the poster. Main protagonist Clive is played by none other than Ben Starr. Although he has roles in films, such as Survivor, he is more well known due to his work in television, being in series like You or, more importantly, Jamestown.

While this isn’t his first video game gig — he did the voice of Sharp in Arknights — Clive is by far his biggest role in gaming. he will stay in the video game industry.

16 Logan Hannan (Young Joshua)

Despite Logan’s age, he is much more experienced in gaming. Here he portrays Joshua before the time skip, but he’s the one behind Hugo from A Plague Tale and a few minor characters from Hogwarts Legacy – with Lucan from Crossed Wands being the biggest of them all.

Considering his age, he doesn’t have many big roles outside of the gaming industry, but that’s fair. We’ll probably see more of it, both in and out of video games, over the years.

15 Jonathan CaseJoshua Rosfield

We’re not done with Joshua yet. Time passes, kids grow up, and they may need another actor for their motion capture and voice acting. We have Jonathan Case for that task, with yet another stellar and cryptic in-game performance.

He’s another actor who doesn’t yet have a huge repertoire on his resume, with his best-known work (outside of this game) being a movie called Underdogs and a short called Isabella.

14 Charlotte McBurney (Young Jill)

Square Enix must really love Plague Tale. In case Hugo wasn’t enough, we also have the voice of Amicia here, Charlotte McBurney, portraying the younger version of Jill Warrick.

RELATED: Everything Final Fantasy 16 Borrows From Game Of Thrones

She’s not as prominent here, given that there are few scenes with Jill before we see her as an adult, but Charlotte has done an amazing job here nonetheless.

13 Susannah FieldingJill Warrick

Now let’s move on to the adult version that accompanies us throughout our journey. The Shiva herself, Susannah Fielding is the voice of Jill Warrick.

Compared to the aforementioned cast, she has more roles in her resume. From games such as Forza Horizon 5, Sackboy: a Huge Adventure and Cyberpunk 2077 to numerous TV shows. She even appeared in an episode of Doctor Who.

12 Ralph Ineson (Cidolphus Telamon)

Ralph Ineson is the man who surprised the Final Fantasy community with his beautiful voice. He is the one hiding behind the leader of Hideaway, Cidolfus. Or just Cid.

You might also remember him as Kevdak from Legend of Vox Machina, Lorath from Diablo 4, or Dagmer Cleftjaw from Game of Thrones. He’s even been on Harry Potter, but not as a main character.

11 Katie Clarkson-Hill (Midadol Telamon)

Cid’s daughter, also known as Mid, who becomes more relevant as the story progresses, has her charming voice provided by Katie Clarkson-Hill.

Video game roles are rare for her, having only done additional voice acting in Battlefield. Most of her work includes TV shows, such as Hanna and Trust Me.

ten Christopher York (gav)

Our top tracker, and a big comic relief, is Gav. Although he’s not the biggest of the characters in terms of plot, he is a constant supporting character, which makes him worth mentioning.

Christopher York, who gave life to Gav, is also mainly part of the world of television, with series and short films. He’s even been to Andor, albeit an unnamed character.

9 Nina Yndis (Benedikta Harman)

One of the main dominants and a villain with all the tragedy behind her is Benedikta. Nina Yndis did an amazing job bringing this character to life.

She has a few jobs in the gaming industry, like Birna from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Edna from Bureiburi Deforuto 2, and in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Yet, like others here, she mainly works on television series.

8 Alex Lanipekun (Hugo Kupka)

Kupka, Dominant of the Titan, responsible for some of the game’s best moments, was portrayed by Alex Lanipekun. Although everyone did an amazing job, this particular voice was very fitting.

Lanipekun has previously worked on video games, such as Nil (Horizon: Forbidden West), Wells (Control), Marcus Randall (CrossfireX) and some characters from Mass Effect: Andromeda.

7 Stephen Critchlow and Ewan Bailey (Byron Rosfield)

Well, it’s time for some sad news. Byron Rosfield, the best uncle ever, has two people credited for his English voice: Stephen Critchlow and Ewan Bailey. The reason is that Stephen died during production.

As both are credited, it’s unclear if his voice work consists of the two actors or if it’s just Ewan’s work all the way, but Stephen is still credited out of respect. May he rest in peace.

6 David Menkin (Barnabas Tharmr)

Odin’s dominant and key character near the end, Barnabas, is the King of Waloed. Her Majesty is represented by the great David Menkin.

RELATED: Games To Play If You Like Final Fantasy 16

Our Lego Luke Skywalker (from the Skywalker saga) also voiced Malos in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and a few more voices in Diablo 4. He was also in the Sandman TV series.

5 Jessica ClarkJote

A mysterious character for most of the game, Jote is the woman you see with Joshua – who is also quite mysterious. The amazing Jessica Clark provided her voice.

Jess has previously worked on the game with Serena from Dragon Quest 9 and Freya from Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground. She mainly works for television, such as the Versailles series.

4 Andrew HavillSylvester Lesage

Sylvester is the Emperor of Sanbreque, whose choices affect the entire continent. Emperor figures need commanding voices, and Andrew Havill was up to the challenge.

And, unless we missed the memo, this is his first gaming-related work. Still, he’s been on Downton Abbey and The King’s Speech.

3 Christina ColeAnabelle

Anabella, the mother of the year, brought to life by Christina Cole, with yet another compelling performance this game has to offer.

Christina isn’t a newbie to the game, being a few characters from Vampyr, Sarah Hawkins (Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game) and some extra voices in It Takes Two.

2 Stewart Clarke (Dion Lesage)

Prince of Sanbreque and Dominant of Bahamut, Dion’s beautiful voice belongs to Stewart Clarke, who knows a little more about video games than most here – but not much.

Eygon (Valkyrie Elysium) and Ethan Reed (Horizon: Forbidden West) are his big acting roles, as well as additional voices for CrossfireX.

1 Harry Lloyd (Ultimate)

There’s no better character to be the final entry than Ultima. This enigmatic villain has a very appropriate voice, performed by Harry Lloyd.

Lloyd is no stranger to video games, being Z (Xenoblade Chronicles 3) and Yulzim Yorden (The DioField Chronicle). However, you may remember his voice in the Arcane series, since he is none other than Viktor.

NEXT: Final Fantasy 16: All Main Story Quests