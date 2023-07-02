Entertainment
How a SAG strike can save Hollywood – IndieWire
Kohn’s Corner is a weekly column about the challenges and opportunities of sustaining American film culture.
There is suspense over whether SAG-AFTRA could strike a deal with the studios this week, as the union passed its contract expiration on June 30 and extended negotiations until July 12. The next few days could determine the future of the company, but the situation only escalated over the past week with an unexpected update.
The last thing the 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA needed to see was the smiling face of Fran Drescher. When SAG Chairman and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland circulated a dizzying update On June 23 over an impending deal – one with no details, beyond the offer that he would be a “frontrunner” – he failed to catalyze the reaction they wanted. Rather than seeing members applaud his efforts, union leaders received a urgent open letter signed by the group’s A-list members.
“We are ready to strike if that happens,” they wrote in a letter signed by more than 300 people in less than 72 hours, including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Ben Stiller. “We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have been undermined over the past decade. We have to reserve these trajectories… This is not a time to meet in the middle.
In other words: Stop mugging for the camera and get to work. SAG members are prepared to strike not just to make a point, but also because they know it could achieve results that the current WGA strike alone cannot.
“I really think that video was the origin of the letter,” an actor who signed it told me this week, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I think everyone is feeling the heat. We should at least show that we are willing to strike for leverage. What will the directors direct if there is no one to write or perform?
The SAG’s decision, whether it’s a strike, a transformative deal that upends the system, or one that sees only modest gains, can impact the next decade or more. The union has the power to rewrite Hollywood’s economy through severe disruption – or settle for an outcome that puts them at a huge disadvantage as the residue melts into the ether continuously.
There are also real concerns about AI – how actors can retain the rights to their likenesses, now that the technology exists to keep them performing after they die – but most SAG members I know say they are less invested. in these conversations; they want an agreement that helps them maintain a stable profession. “A strike is gonna suck, of course,” a top actor emailed me this week, “but it’s remarkable how many movies I’ve had on streamers, and I don’t get a dime for Nothing.”
As I asked this week, the word “existential” came up more than once. Another signer of the open letter, an actor who has been in studio filmmaking since the 80s, wrote to me: “It’s at a crisis point. If the business is not good, many people will be forced out of the business. I see this as a national workforce crisis, and not just about our business. It’s the collision between big tech and the oligarchs dismantling equal pay and protections. »
During previous negotiations, SAG was badly burned. In August 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the SAG-AFTRA healthcare plan suddenly removed anyone over 65, eliminating thousands of older performers.
“I know actors in their 60s who are retired and living off their scraps because they’ve been working for 50 years or more, but they don’t have health insurance anymore,” one actor told me. “I had friends on the bargaining committee who defended themselves by saying, ‘Well, the AMPTP won’t give us health insurance because they’re bullies!’ Which they are, but I’m sorry, you can’t let them. You don’t get up from the table until they agree to pay for this thing.
A strike would put a lot of people out of work, but it also has a good chance of shattering studio resolve. Consider what happened when the WGA sued the agencies for intrusive packaging fees in 2020. Rather than relying on a single bargaining body like the AMPTP, the writers guild had to work with each of the big three talent agencies – WME, CAA and UTA – to reach an agreement that eliminates packaging costs. It was a messy, piecemeal operation that left a lot of room for interpretation – and officers are still looking for workarounds that line their pockets. But it happened.
Since we can’t discern the specifics of what studios and actors want, let’s assume that a major disruptive streamer – cough, Netflix – might have less investment in an immediate deal than any other studio.
Apple and Amazon, the biggest companies in the world, could certainly adjust to a new financial reality around residuals that makes players happy without feeling like it’s destabilizing the bottom line. Only Netflix suggested he could limp more or less intact amid a debilitating strike. And it’s true: Netflix can create a low-cost unscripted and library content pipeline, doubling down on acquisitions, docuseries and international productions.
Legacy studios aren’t built that way; they were forced to participate in the streaming game to keep up with the competition. They need the talent business and don’t want to lose their footing.
So…maybe other studios could break rank and talk directly to SAG to sort out their needs. The outcome may not please all eventualities, but it would allow for some semblance of forward momentum. A few actors have told me that they would be happier with this scattered outcome than fighting against a single entity unconcerned with their needs.
“I don’t think Netflix should have joined the AMPTP,” a SAG member told me. “They want to influence everyone to do what they do because they’re on top of the world.”
And it could stay that way, regardless of the agreements that come out of the ongoing negotiations. If mainstream Hollywood turned its back on the streamer, this cinephile would surely embrace a new economic reality that compelled Netflix to become the preeminent distributor of international storytelling. Shop all festival hits. Invest in authors around the world. Everyone wins!
OK, too idealistic – but there are no rules stating that the SAG can only finalize a deal through the AMPTP. The WGA’s bargaining tactics have obscured this reality as its requirements remain elusive for any studio, particularly regarding the minimum number of writers they want in a writers room. I’d bet more studios want to make a deal for streaming residuals than AMPTP as a whole, and eliminating it from the equation would almost certainly yield better results.
There’s no guarantee something like this will happen if SAG goes on strike. However, it’s the kind of possibility that makes a strike possible if the cast can’t make a good deal now.
Again, consider the sunniest possibility. Perhaps Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland projected their confidence in their video update, as real progress has been made. The ‘The Nanny’ star could be close to brokering a deal that will put the acting profession on a positive path for the next decade or more.
Such an outcome could at the very least create a roadmap for the WGA to see a way to solve its own conundrum for the foreseeable future. No one should hold their breath on this front, but one thing is clear: these negotiations will not end with a video, but with a vision. If the SAG leadership does not provide this, its members will have to fill in the gaps.
As usual, I invite comments to this weekly column: [email protected]
Last week, I wrote about the changing of the guard at TCM and his perilous situation at WarnerMedia Discovery. Here are some of the responses I received:
