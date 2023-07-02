Entertainment
Tired of diversity? Hollywood loses 4 DEI leaders in less than 2 weeks
Three studios and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have fired or lost top diversity leaders in the past 10 days, giving the impression that the industry places diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) on the back burner.
The drive for diversity that rose to prominence with the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement seems to have run its course after just three years.
Were these roles just empty words from the start? As ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “Guess all those black boxes after the murder of George Floyd were for naught,” referring to Social media blackout in 2020 who was supposed to support the BLM movement.
chief diversity officer and senior vice president of Disney Latondra Newton, a six-year veteran, was the first of the four to leave. On June 20, the company said Newton was leaving to pursue other projects. Predictably, his release was celebrated by a faction of people who blamed her for the ‘woke’ cast of ‘The Little Mermaid’ of black actress and singer Halle Bailey.
His departure was followed by the announcement on Wednesday that Vern Myers, head of Netflix’s inclusion strategy, will step down in September. She was the first person to hold this position, which she held for five years. She will stay on as an advisor to Netflix as she focuses her attention on her consulting firm, The Vern Myers Company.
Friday — the next day the Supreme Court overturned the affirmative action in education – brought a dual start with Warner Bros. Discovery crowding out SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion Karen Horneand the Academy part ways with executive vice president of impact and inclusion Jeanelle English. Horne joined WBD in March 2020, while the role of English was originated by Academy CEO Bill Kramer in July 2022.
“S*W*A*T” Writer Brian Margolis tweeted departing from Horne, “Let’s be clear: if your plan is to restructure your diversity initiatives by removing Karen Horne, your plan is to make everything exponentially worse. Whore [WBD CEO David Zaslav].”
AT TheWrap Women Power Summit in December, Hartbeat CEO Thai Randolph predicted that DEI roles were vulnerable, saying they were on the verge of cutting themselves off if executives didn’t make it a business imperative.
Says Randolph, “If you don’t view building inclusive organizations as critical to the success, profitability, scaling of your business and its goals, those are the things that are at great risk.”
During the panel, Amazon Studios Head of Global DEI Latasha Gillespie said the industry may be experiencing what she called “diversity fatigue.”
Randolph added: “Hopefully we don’t lose some of the ground we’ve gained because the pandemic has really served as a catalyst and a mirror. But these things, as we know, can be easily undone.
Myers, Horne and English did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment. We couldn’t reach Newton.
