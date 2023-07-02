The Spy x Family Loid cast’s favorite scene isn’t in the manga

Wit Studio and CloverWorks new wholesome yet action-packed anime series Spy x Family took the world by storm after its debut last spring. Since he started, Spy x Family became one of the highest rated shows on anime database and social media site MyAnimeList, beating out mega-popular shows like demon slayer, Jujutsu Kaisenand even the longtime pirate anime A play. And that was with one season under his belt. That’s why I had to manage to interview a Japanese voice actor for Spy x Family at Anime Expo and ask him why he thinks the series is such a hit.

Spy x Family follows a top super spy named Loid as he goes into hiding and infiltrates a politician’s son’s school to prevent a war from breaking out between two neighboring countries. To do this, Loid creates a fake family that, unbeknownst to him, has its own secrets. His adopted daughter Anya is a telepath, his wife, Yor, moonlights as the world’s deadliest assassin, and their family dog ​​Bond can see the future.

With the first season of Spy x Family in the books and a second season and an original film, Spy x Family: Code Whiteon the way later this year i spoke with Takuya Eguchi, the Japanese voice actor for Loid, at Anime Expo and asked him what it was like to represent one of the best anime dads.

The Eguchi’s favorite Spy x Family the scene was not in the manga

Part of what makes Spy x Family such a refreshing anime is its ability to distinguish between light comedy about a family of odd couples and serious drama about the threat of war. Although the tonal boost of the shows sometimes makes it difficult for Eguchi to read a line, his past experience voicing action scenes that include screams helps him channel his performance as a soft-spoken father. into a rigid spy on a dime.

Talking about action scenes, Eguchi revealed that one of his favorite Spy x Family the battles from the anime never happened in the manga.

My favorite scene is, I think it is [in] episode five, the episode where Anya rules a castle and Bondman, or Loid, has to go save Princess Anya, Eguchi said. It’s also in the original manga, but in the anime I added a lot more scenes for the fans to enjoy.

For context, this scene takes place in two panels in the manga whereas in the anime it is about half the length of Spy x Family24 minute episode. The anime even sets up a showdown between Loid and a wine-drunk Yor. Eguchi says it’s a favorite scene because it introduces Yor and Loid as a cool assassin and an extra cool spy.

The best and worst parts of Loid Forger’s voice

Although Eguchi resonates with Loid being a family man, despite being undercover, Eguchi told me that the hardest part of portraying Loid encompasses his talkative super spy persona.

The hardest part is his inner monologue, Eguchi said via translator. He talks a lot.

Unlike the manga, which uses speech and thought bubbles to give readers an idea of ​​Loid’s plans to address national and global threats, Eguchi said he has a limited amount of time to say what’s on Loid’s mind. Fans of the show will note that, despite being a know-it-all spy, Loid’s tendency to overthink leads to a comic of errors with his future nuclear family. For example, Loid once thought that Yor was in a bad mood had something to do with his failure as a husband when in reality she was trying (and failing) to hide the fact that she was bullet in the ass while she was on one of her assassin missions. An honest mistake in House Forger, to be fair.

Expect even more original scenes in the future Spy x Family episodes

Towards the end of our conversation, Eguchi teased this, kinda like Spy x FamilySeason 2’s premiere will also feature original cutscenes expanding the source material, much like how the anime took great care in developing Anyas’ castle excursion from the manga.

I actually haven’t started recording my lines yet, so I’m also looking forward to seeing what I’m going to see too,” Eguchi said.

my city covers everything at Anime Expo 2023, including big announcements during panels and exclusive one-on-one interviews with the industry’s top creators. Whether you are a seasoned anime fan or a beginner, you can follow all things Anime Expo 2023 here.