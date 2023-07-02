10 Bollywood movies that redefine the purpose of life

Girish Shukla Updated: 2 hours ago Follow

A still from Rang De Basanti

Bollywood has given us many cinematic treasures that not only entertain, but also possess the power to reshape our outlook on life. In this article, we delve into the realm of Indian cinema to discover 10 Bollywood movies that defy convention and alter the very fabric of our perception. These captivating films explore the depths of human emotions, challenge societal norms and ignite a flame of introspection within us. Prepare to navigate a cinematic journey that will leave you inspired, enlightened and forever changed. Welcome to a world where celluloid becomes a catalyst for transformation.

1. The lunch box



In this heartwarming tale, a poorly delivered lunchbox connects two strangers, Ila and Saajan, who embark on a poignant journey to share their joys, sorrows, and dreams through handwritten letters. As you witness the blossoming of their unlikely friendship, “The Lunchbox” reminds you of the beauty and unexpected connections that exist in the most mundane aspects of life.

Irrfan Khan in The Lunchbox

2. Rank of Basanti



“Rang De Basanti” is a gripping story that juxtaposes the life of a carefree group of college students with the harsh realities of corruption and injustice in society. The film masterfully portrays the transformative power of righteous anger and the importance of standing up for what you believe in, making you question your own complacency.

3. Lakshya



‘Lakshya’ tells the story of Karan Shergill, a directionless young man who finds his purpose and identity in life when he joins the indian army . Through its journey, the film explores themes of determination, self-discovery, and the importance of having purpose, urging you to seek your own “lakshya” or purpose in life.

4. Paan Singh Tomar



Based on a true story, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ chronicles the life of a national-level athlete who turns into a notorious rebel due to the injustices he faces. This gripping biographical drama challenges societal norms and shines a light on the struggles faced by marginalized individuals. It forces us to question the circumstances that can lead an ordinary person to make extraordinary choices.



5. A Wednesday



“Wednesday” is a gripping one-day thriller where an anonymous caller threatens to detonate bombs in Bombay . As the narrative progresses, the film raises questions about the complexities of justice, terrorism, and the power of the common man. This thought-provoking film challenges your preconceived notions of right and wrong, leaving you to contemplate the blurry lines between right and wrong.



6. Dil Chahta Hai



Three close friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddhart, and their journey of transformation are explored in this film “Dil Chahta Hai”. The goals, love, heartache of young people and the value of cherished friendships are all skillfully captured in the film. It inspires you to respect the invaluable bonds that shape your life due to its likable characters and authentic portrayal of life’s ups and downs.

7. Udaan



In the coming-of-age film “Udaan”, Rohan, a young man who wants to be a writer but has to deal with the repressive control of his overbearing father, tells his story. The film explores topics such as disobedience, self-expression, and pursuing one’s aspirations. ‘Udaan’ teaches you the value of following your passion and breaking free from social constraints via the tribulations of Rohan.

8. 3 idiots



“3 Idiots” is a hilarious yet profound film that challenges traditional notions of achievement and education. It revolves around the lives of three friends Rancho, Farhan and Raju and their academic journey. The film encourages you to question societal pressures and reassess the true meaning of success, urging you to pursue your passions and embrace a life of fulfillment rather than conformity.

A still of 3 Idiots

9. Queen



‘Queen’ takes you on the challenging journey of Rani , a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her marriage is annulled. Determined to rediscover herself, she embarks on a solo journey to Europe . Through her experiences, the film celebrates self-discovery, resilience, and the importance of embracing independence. ‘Queen’ inspires you to step out of your comfort zone and find your own identity and strength.

10. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara



“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” is the moving story of three friends, Kabir, Arjun and Imran, who embark on a road trip through Spain, rediscovering each other along the way. The film beautifully depicts the value of friendship, the pursuit of one’s passions and the need to face one’s fears. It serves as a reminder to seize the day and live life to the fullest, embracing each moment as if it were your last.

